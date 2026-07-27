Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anurag Dobhal claims paying ₹37 lakh to meet his son.

He accused wife Ritika of infidelity with another man.

Dobhal provided audio, chats, and videos as evidence.

Abhishek alleged Ritika stayed at his flat while pregnant.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal popularly known as UK07 Rider, has once again opened up about the turmoil in his personal life. Months after recovering from a serious road accident, Dobhal has shared a new YouTube video in which he makes several claims regarding his wife Ritika, their son and the ongoing issues between their families.

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Anurag Dobhal Claims He Paid Rs 37 Lakh To Meet His Son

Anurag said he has been unable to meet his son, Anurit, alleging that Ritika and her family have prevented him from doing so. In his latest YouTube video, he claimed they had demanded a substantial amount of money from him.

He said, "Ritika and her mom are not allowing me to meet my kid, Anurit and are demanding heavy alimony from me. I am working hard and I have provided 37 Lakh to her family so that I can meet my baby."

On Instagram, Anurag also shared an emotional video featuring his son. Alongside it, he wrote, "I am trying to be the Best Dad for you. I miss you meri bachi. Sabar rakhna papa will be there soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Anurag Levels Cheating Allegations Against Wife Ritika

In the same video, Anurag also accused Ritika of being in contact with another man during their marriage. He claimed that his strained relationship with his own family left him isolated and that he later came across information which led him to make these allegations.

As part of the video, he shared a voice recordings. One of the alleged audio clips features a voice saying, "Mere liye marr chuka hai, mai sacch bata rahi hu. Mere paas baccha hai iska, yahi mera sabse ganda paap hai."

Shares Video With Abhishek

The YouTuber also uploaded footage in which he is seen sitting with Abhishek, whom he accused of having a relationship with Ritika.

During the recording, Anurag called Ritika and said, "Ritika Ji kaise hain aap? Aapke bestfriend ke saath baithe hain hum log." He questioned her about meeting Abhishek after their wedding. Ritika responded, "Mera bestfriend hai."

Anurag then attached a screenshot of a conversation between Ritika and Abhishek. In the alleged chat, Abhishek's message read, "Tu toh meri bandi hai." He questioned Ritika about the exchange and also shared several videos showing the two together, claiming these supported his allegations.

In another part of the video, Anurag and Abhishek discussed an incident in which Abhishek claimed Ritika had stayed at his flat for around one to one-and-a-half weeks during her pregnancy. According to Abhishek, Ritika had told him that Anurag was already aware of the arrangement. However, Anurag claimed this conversation was the first time he had heard about it.

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'I Chose To Forgive Everyone For My Child'

Anurag said he initially decided not to speak publicly about the issues because he wanted to protect his son. In the video, he wrote, "I tried to hide everything and chose to forgive everyone because of our kid, Anurit."

He further alleged that the lack of support from his own family, including his parents, made the situation more difficult. According to him, this was taken advantage of during the dispute.

He also claimed, "Sab logon ne milkar mujhe bahut harrass kiya hai, financially, legally, mentally. Meri galti bas itni thi ki inn sab logo se pyaar karta tha aur inki galtiyon ko chupata raha."