Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Journalist detailed protesters demanding system overhaul beyond resignation.

Protesters cited lack of accountability for brutalized students.

Hrithik Roshan, Rakhi Sawant reacted to the journalist's post.

Hrithik Roshan and Rakhi Sawant have reacted to a journalist’s Instagram post claiming that people gathered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park are seeking more than just Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. According to the journalist, many protesters are demanding “complete accountability” and a “complete overhaul” of the system. She also claimed that many were angry over the alleged lack of accountability for students who were allegedly brutalised during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi.

‘People Want More Than Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation’

The journalist shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “A sea of humanity at Shivaji Park…”

In the video, she says, “I am at Shivaji Park and you can see a sea of humanity here on a Sunday morning. There are thousands of people here. When I asked them, they said they are not satisfied with only Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. They want complete accountability. They want a complete overhaul. People are carrying posters of Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.”

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She further added, “Most importantly, people are angry that there has been no accountability for the students who were brutalised during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. I think this is just the beginning of something really big happening in the country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Ayyub (@ranaayyub)

Rakhi Sawant, who has been vocal about the students’ protests, also reacted to the post by dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

Several other social media users also responded to the video. One wrote, “Well done CJP n GenZ.” Another commented, “Long live revolution,” while a third said, “Youth of the nation getting ready for a real revolution!!”

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Youth Gather At Shivaji Park

A large number of young people gathered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The crowd, comprising mainly college students, was seen carrying the national flag, copies and posters of the Constitution, and portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar to celebrate the minister’s resignation.