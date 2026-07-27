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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHrithik Roshan, Rakhi Sawant Like Post Saying People Are Not Happy With Only Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Hrithik Roshan, Rakhi Sawant Like Post Saying People Are Not Happy With Only Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Hrithik Roshan and Rakhi Sawant reacted to a video shared on Instagram following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Journalist detailed protesters demanding system overhaul beyond resignation.
  • Protesters cited lack of accountability for brutalized students.
  • Hrithik Roshan, Rakhi Sawant reacted to the journalist's post.

Hrithik Roshan and Rakhi Sawant have reacted to a journalist’s Instagram post claiming that people gathered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park are seeking more than just Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. According to the journalist, many protesters are demanding “complete accountability” and a “complete overhaul” of the system. She also claimed that many were angry over the alleged lack of accountability for students who were allegedly brutalised during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi.

‘People Want More Than Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation’

The journalist shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “A sea of humanity at Shivaji Park…”

In the video, she says, “I am at Shivaji Park and you can see a sea of humanity here on a Sunday morning. There are thousands of people here. When I asked them, they said they are not satisfied with only Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. They want complete accountability. They want a complete overhaul. People are carrying posters of Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.”

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She further added, “Most importantly, people are angry that there has been no accountability for the students who were brutalised during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. I think this is just the beginning of something really big happening in the country.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rana Ayyub (@ranaayyub)

Rakhi Sawant, who has been vocal about the students’ protests, also reacted to the post by dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

Several other social media users also responded to the video. One wrote, “Well done CJP n GenZ.” Another commented, “Long live revolution,” while a third said, “Youth of the nation getting ready for a real revolution!!”

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Youth Gather At Shivaji Park

A large number of young people gathered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The crowd, comprising mainly college students, was seen carrying the national flag, copies and posters of the Constitution, and portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar to celebrate the minister’s resignation. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main demands of the protesters gathered at Shivaji Park?

Protesters at Mumbai's Shivaji Park are demanding complete accountability and a complete overhaul of the system. They are not satisfied with only Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

What specific grievance is angering many protesters?

Many protesters are angry that there has been no accountability for students who were allegedly brutalized during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. This lack of action fuels their demand for broader change.

Which public figures reacted to the journalist's Instagram post about the protest?

Hrithik Roshan and Rakhi Sawant reacted to the journalist's Instagram post. Rakhi Sawant notably expressed her support by dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

Who was primarily gathered at Shivaji Park and what were they carrying?

A large number of young people, mainly college students, gathered at Shivaji Park. They were seen carrying the national flag, copies of the Constitution, and portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Hrithik Roshan ENtertainment News DHarmendra Pradhan
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