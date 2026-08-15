Vande Mataram Row: VHP Accuses Sonia, Rahul, Kharge Of Insulting National Song

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leaders allegedly disrespected Vande Mataram on Independence Day.

VHP spokesperson criticized Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Sonia Gandhi.

Video purportedly shows leaders talking during the national song.

The singing of Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters on India's 80th Independence Day has triggered another political controversy, with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal accusing the Congress leadership of disrespecting the national song.

Bansal alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party MP Sonia Gandhi insulted Vande Mataram during the programme.

‘Large Party Could Not Tolerate Vande Mataram’

Bansal said the alleged incident was particularly unfortunate because it took place at the headquarters of a party that claims to be the country's oldest and has held power for the longest period.

He said, “India's 80th Independence Day was being celebrated in the nation's capital, and that too at the headquarters of the party that claims to be the country's oldest and has held power for the longest time. It is unfortunate that such a large party could not even tolerate the singing of Vande Mataram. The way these three leaders insulted Vande Mataram at their headquarters today is certainly condemnable.”

VHP Targets Sonia Gandhi, Kharge And Rahul Gandhi

Bansal also targeted Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over the alleged incident.

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He said, “This party has had several Prime Ministers. Sonia Gandhi herself was the country's super PM for many years. Even when she wasn't Prime Minister, she controlled the country's power remotely, but she couldn't tolerate Vande Mataram. The insults to Vande Mataram were not just attributed to party president Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, but also to those who carried copies of the Constitution.”

Bansal was referring to Rahul Gandhi in the latter part of his statement.

‘Vande Mataram Was Not Tolerated’

Bansal further alleged that the Congress had not tolerated Vande Mataram during the programme.

“For a while, Vande Mataram was not tolerated. Perhaps Congress remembered the scene of 1937, when their own ancestors, along with the Muslim League, tore Vande Mataram in two. Their leaders (Congress) say from public platforms, 'Kill us, but we will not sing Vande Mataram',” he said.

Video Of Congress Event Sparks Debate

A video from the programme at Indira Bhawan shows Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi talking and gesturing to each other. The two leaders then called a party member and appeared to give him some instructions.

The BJP described the incident as unfortunate and an insult to Vande Mataram.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge were not standing seriously during the singing and were instead talking to each other and calling someone.

He claimed the incident showed the Congress's alleged disrespect for Vande Mataram.

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