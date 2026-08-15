'Sign Of Desperation’: PM’s Fumble, ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ Remark Triggers Oppn Attack

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day reference to “dimaagi Naxals”, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh calling the description a “sure sign of desperation”.

Ramesh said Modi had earlier described his opponents as “urban Naxals” and was now using the term “dimaagi Naxals”.

“First he called his opponents ‘urban naxals’. Now he calls them ‘dimaagi naxals’. It is a sure sign of his desperation,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

First He called his opponents ‘urban naxals.’



Now He calls them ‘dimaagi naxals.’



It is a sure sign of His desperation. It is a separate matter that He ends up doing whatever these so-called ‘urban naxals’ or now ‘dimaagi naxals’ are demanding or advocating.



It is not for… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 15, 2026

He further alleged that the Prime Minister ultimately ends up doing what those he labels “urban Naxals” or “dimaagi Naxals” demand or advocate.

“It is not for nothing that the PM has a MA being the ‘Master Abuser’ in Entire Political Science that he is,” Ramesh added.

What PM Modi Said On ‘Dimaagi Naxals’

Modi raised the issue during his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, saying that while armed Naxalism had been eliminated from large parts of the country, its ideological influence remained a concern.

“We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but the ‘dimaagi Naxals’ are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest.... They want to drag the society on the wrong path,” Modi said.

“These intellectual Naxals have to be identified and isolated,” he added.

Modi also alleged that people with a Maoist mindset had established themselves in government institutions over the years and influenced public policy.

He said decades of Naxalism and Maoist violence had destroyed the lives and aspirations of millions of young people. The Prime Minister also said more than 3,500 police and security personnel had been killed in the conflict and asserted that his government had made ending Naxalism a priority after coming to power in 2014.

Kharge Attacks Modi Government

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the Modi government during the Independence Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Kharge accused the government of failing to deliver fundamental rights, avoiding parliamentary accountability and pursuing divisive politics.

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He also questioned the Prime Minister’s claims of transformation, crediting previous Congress-led governments with initiatives such as the Right to Food, Right to Education and the Right to Work through MGNREGA.

“From the Red Fort, the PM claims credit for everything; it is a mercy he doesn't claim that the world survives only because of him,” Kharge said.

He further accused the government of running “hate campaigns” against protesters and alleged that it was “crushing the poor”.

Kharge said that for Congress, freedom meant ensuring education, opportunities and dignity rather than merely holding political power.

Opposition Mocks Modi’s Speech Fumble

The Opposition also targeted Modi after he appeared to fumble while speaking about India’s bioeconomy during his Independence Day address.

A clip of the moment was shared by Congress and AAP leaders, who questioned the Prime Minister’s delivery.

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared the video with the caption, “Superhuman without teleprompter (Mahamanav bina teleprompter ke).”

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AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also shared the clip, describing Modi as “an under-confident, nervous and shaky Prime Minister.”

An under-confident, nervous and shaky Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/XQeTxhJJOF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2026

Modi Delivers 75-Minute Independence Day Address

The Opposition’s criticism came after Modi delivered his shortest Independence Day address in four years, lasting around 75 minutes.

The speech covered a range of issues, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, Naxalism, MSMEs, higher education and coaching classes.

Modi’s 2023 Independence Day address had lasted around 90 minutes.