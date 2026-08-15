'Sign Of Desperation’: PM’s Fumble, ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ Remark Triggers Oppn Attack

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English NewsNewsIndia'Sign Of Desperation,’ 'Nervous And Shaky': PM Modi’s Fumble, ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ Remark Triggers Opposition Attack

'Sign Of Desperation,’ 'Nervous And Shaky': PM Modi’s Fumble, ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ Remark Triggers Opposition Attack

Congress hit back at PM Modi over his ‘dimaagi Naxals’ remark, with Jairam Ramesh calling it desperation. Opposition leaders also mocked Modi’s speech fumble and 75-minute address.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress President Kharge criticized government for divisive politics and accountability.
  • Opposition leaders mocked Modi's speech fumble on the bioeconomy.

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day reference to “dimaagi Naxals”, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh calling the description a “sure sign of desperation”.

Ramesh said Modi had earlier described his opponents as “urban Naxals” and was now using the term “dimaagi Naxals”.

“First he called his opponents ‘urban naxals’. Now he calls them ‘dimaagi naxals’. It is a sure sign of his desperation,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the Prime Minister ultimately ends up doing what those he labels “urban Naxals” or “dimaagi Naxals” demand or advocate.

“It is not for nothing that the PM has a MA being the ‘Master Abuser’ in Entire Political Science that he is,” Ramesh added.

What PM Modi Said On ‘Dimaagi Naxals’

Modi raised the issue during his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, saying that while armed Naxalism had been eliminated from large parts of the country, its ideological influence remained a concern.

“We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but the ‘dimaagi Naxals’ are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest.... They want to drag the society on the wrong path,” Modi said.

“These intellectual Naxals have to be identified and isolated,” he added.

Modi also alleged that people with a Maoist mindset had established themselves in government institutions over the years and influenced public policy.

He said decades of Naxalism and Maoist violence had destroyed the lives and aspirations of millions of young people. The Prime Minister also said more than 3,500 police and security personnel had been killed in the conflict and asserted that his government had made ending Naxalism a priority after coming to power in 2014.

Kharge Attacks Modi Government

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the Modi government during the Independence Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Kharge accused the government of failing to deliver fundamental rights, avoiding parliamentary accountability and pursuing divisive politics.

Also Read: ‘They Can’t Silence My Voice’: JLKM’s Mahto Stopped From Joining Tiranga Yatra In Ranchi | WATCH

He also questioned the Prime Minister’s claims of transformation, crediting previous Congress-led governments with initiatives such as the Right to Food, Right to Education and the Right to Work through MGNREGA.

“From the Red Fort, the PM claims credit for everything; it is a mercy he doesn't claim that the world survives only because of him,” Kharge said.

He further accused the government of running “hate campaigns” against protesters and alleged that it was “crushing the poor”.

Kharge said that for Congress, freedom meant ensuring education, opportunities and dignity rather than merely holding political power.

Opposition Mocks Modi’s Speech Fumble

The Opposition also targeted Modi after he appeared to fumble while speaking about India’s bioeconomy during his Independence Day address.

A clip of the moment was shared by Congress and AAP leaders, who questioned the Prime Minister’s delivery.

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared the video with the caption, “Superhuman without teleprompter (Mahamanav bina teleprompter ke).”

Also Read: Vande Mataram Row: Did Sonia Gandhi Ask To Stop Song? Congress Responds

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also shared the clip, describing Modi as “an under-confident, nervous and shaky Prime Minister.”

Modi Delivers 75-Minute Independence Day Address

The Opposition’s criticism came after Modi delivered his shortest Independence Day address in four years, lasting around 75 minutes.

The speech covered a range of issues, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, Naxalism, MSMEs, higher education and coaching classes.

Modi’s 2023 Independence Day address had lasted around 90 minutes.

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusations did Mallikarjun Kharge make against the government during Independence Day celebrations?

Kharge accused the government of failing to deliver fundamental rights, avoiding accountability, and pursuing divisive politics. He also questioned Modi's claims of transformation.

How did the Opposition react to a specific moment in PM Modi's Independence Day speech?

The Opposition targeted Modi after he appeared to fumble while speaking about India's bioeconomy. Congress and AAP leaders shared a clip, questioning his delivery and calling him

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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PM Modi AAP CONGRESS PM Modi Independence Day Speech Independence Day
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