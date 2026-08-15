'Sign Of Desperation’: PM’s Fumble, ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ Remark Triggers Oppn Attack

Kharge accused the government of failing to deliver fundamental rights, avoiding accountability, and pursuing divisive politics. He also questioned Modi's claims of transformation.
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'Sign Of Desperation,’ 'Nervous And Shaky': PM Modi’s Fumble, ‘Dimaagi Naxals’ Remark Triggers Opposition Attack
Congress hit back at PM Modi over his ‘dimaagi Naxals’ remark, with Jairam Ramesh calling it desperation. Opposition leaders also mocked Modi’s speech fumble and 75-minute address.
- Congress President Kharge criticized government for divisive politics and accountability.
- Opposition leaders mocked Modi's speech fumble on the bioeconomy.
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BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Frequently Asked Questions
What accusations did Mallikarjun Kharge make against the government during Independence Day celebrations?
How did the Opposition react to a specific moment in PM Modi's Independence Day speech?
The Opposition targeted Modi after he appeared to fumble while speaking about India's bioeconomy. Congress and AAP leaders shared a clip, questioning his delivery and calling him
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