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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIndian Idol Season 16 Winner: Jyotirmayee Nayak Lifts Trophy, Ends Journey With Stunning Finale Performance

Indian Idol Season 16 Winner: Jyotirmayee Nayak Lifts Trophy, Ends Journey With Stunning Finale Performance

Jyotirmayee Nayak has won Indian Idol Season 16 after an impressive run on the singing reality show. Here's a look at her journey, standout performances and heartfelt reaction after the victory.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jyotirmayee Nayak crowned Indian Idol Season 16 winner.
  • Her winning performance culminated a season of dedication and consistency.
  • Nayak's exceptional talent earned appreciation from judges and guests.
  • The grand finale celebrated timeless music under 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' theme.

Months of dedication, consistent performances and audience support culminated in a landmark moment for Jyotirmayee Nayak, who was crowned the winner of Indian Idol Season 16. The singer wrapped up her journey on the popular reality show with a winning performance, marking the end of a season that celebrated timeless music under the theme Yaadon Ki Playlist.

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Jyotirmayee Nayak Wins Indian Idol Season 16

Jyotirmayee Nayak emerged victorious in the grand finale of Indian Idol Season 16, bringing her remarkable run on the singing competition to a memorable close.

She concluded her journey with a performance of 'Saiyaan O Saiyaan', adding another highlight to a season filled with widely appreciated performances.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Indian Idol (@indianidols)

Performances That Won Hearts Throughout The Season

Over the course of the competition, Jyotirmayee earned appreciation for several standout performances. Her rendition of 'O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi' received a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyotirmayee Nayak | Singer | Odia | Bhubaneswar (@jyotirmayeenayak_official18)

Another memorable moment came with her performance of 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain', which impressed veteran actor Leena Chandavarkar. She expressed her admiration by saying she would like to hear the iconic song in Jyotirmayee's voice.

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Jyotirmayee Reflects On Her Winning Journey

After lifting the trophy, Jyotirmayee expressed gratitude to her family, the judges, the production team and viewers who supported her throughout the competition.

She said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learnt along the way."

Star-Studded Grand Finale

The finale featured judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, while Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar, among others, joined as special guests for the celebration.

The 16th edition of Indian Idol revolved around the theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', showcasing performances inspired by beloved songs from different musical eras.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won Indian Idol Season 16?

Jyotirmayee Nayak was crowned the winner of Indian Idol Season 16. She emerged victorious after months of consistent performances and audience support.

What was the theme of Indian Idol Season 16?

The 16th season of Indian Idol celebrated timeless music under the theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist'.

What song did Jyotirmayee Nayak perform in the finale?

Jyotirmayee Nayak concluded her Indian Idol journey with a winning performance of 'Saiyaan O Saiyaan'. This added another highlight to a season filled with appreciated performances.

Which veteran actors praised Jyotirmayee's performances?

Hema Malini gave a standing ovation for 'O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi'. Leena Chandavarkar was impressed by 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Shreya Ghoshal ENtertainment News Indian Idol Season 16 Jyotirmayee Nayak Indian Idol Winner
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