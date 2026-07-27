Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jyotirmayee Nayak crowned Indian Idol Season 16 winner.

Her winning performance culminated a season of dedication and consistency.

Nayak's exceptional talent earned appreciation from judges and guests.

The grand finale celebrated timeless music under 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' theme.

Months of dedication, consistent performances and audience support culminated in a landmark moment for Jyotirmayee Nayak, who was crowned the winner of Indian Idol Season 16. The singer wrapped up her journey on the popular reality show with a winning performance, marking the end of a season that celebrated timeless music under the theme Yaadon Ki Playlist.

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Jyotirmayee Nayak Wins Indian Idol Season 16

Jyotirmayee Nayak emerged victorious in the grand finale of Indian Idol Season 16, bringing her remarkable run on the singing competition to a memorable close.

She concluded her journey with a performance of 'Saiyaan O Saiyaan', adding another highlight to a season filled with widely appreciated performances.

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Performances That Won Hearts Throughout The Season

Over the course of the competition, Jyotirmayee earned appreciation for several standout performances. Her rendition of 'O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi' received a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini.

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Another memorable moment came with her performance of 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain', which impressed veteran actor Leena Chandavarkar. She expressed her admiration by saying she would like to hear the iconic song in Jyotirmayee's voice.

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Jyotirmayee Reflects On Her Winning Journey

After lifting the trophy, Jyotirmayee expressed gratitude to her family, the judges, the production team and viewers who supported her throughout the competition.

She said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learnt along the way."

Star-Studded Grand Finale

The finale featured judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, while Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar, among others, joined as special guests for the celebration.

The 16th edition of Indian Idol revolved around the theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', showcasing performances inspired by beloved songs from different musical eras.

(With inputs from ANI)