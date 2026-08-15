Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife Sunita criticized Govinda's public association with younger women.

Govinda stated remarks damaged his public image and career.

He urged Sunita to moderate her public remarks.

Govinda also objected to Sunita using abusive language publicly.

Actor Govinda has responded to wife Sunita Ahuja after her recent public remarks about him and his rumoured association with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The latest exchange comes after a video showing Govinda with Komal at an airport went viral, prompting Sunita to make sharp comments about the actor and the woman seen with him.

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Govinda Responds To Sunita Ahuja's Comments

Sunita had reacted strongly to the viral video, calling Govinda a “sugar daddy” and criticising Komal's choice of clothing. She had also questioned Govinda over being seen with women who were around the same age as his daughter.

Govinda has now addressed the matter in a video shared on Saturday.

Govinda said the recent comments were damaging his public image and professional interests, particularly at a time when he had started work on a new film.

He said, “Desh ke sabhi bade kalakaro ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya hai jo youngsters rahi. Aap ek bhi kasar nahi chodh rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaun. Shauhrat, ijjat, daulat sab mili hui upar wale ne di hai. Iska matlab ye nahi hai ki jiske paas nahi hai, use aap zaleel karen.”

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'Aap Thoda Sa Aapke Hadd Mai Rahiye'

In a direct message to Sunita, Govinda urged her to be mindful of her public remarks.

“Aap thoda sa aapke hadd mai rahiye," he said.

He also objected to the language he said Sunita had recently been using, warning that such behaviour could influence younger people and eventually invite similar responses towards her.

The actor added, “Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hain. Aap jis tarah se vyavhar karengi, youngsters will follow it. Aapke hi saath log maa-behen ki gaali dene shuru kar denge. Don't do this.”

Govinda further said, “Sasta kar diya hai ye maa-behen ka naam.”

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Sunita Ahuja’s Remarks That Prompted Govinda’s Response

As videos showing Govinda with Komal at the airport began circulating widely online, Sunita Ahuja was quick to react. She took a sharp dig at the actor for being seen with a younger woman and questioned his judgement.

Commenting on the viral footage, she said, "Beti ki umar ki ladki ko lekar ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko."

Sunita also mocked Komal's appearance, taking aim at the yellow outfit she wore in the video. "Thoda standard toh hona chahiye, tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhangka peheno. Hum log ko dekho, kya style mai chalte hain."

She didn't stop there. Addressing the rumours surrounding Govinda, Sunita delivered another blunt remark, saying, "Very bad, he's lost his mind."