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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGovinda Responds After Sunita Ahuja Calls Him Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani's 'Sugar Daddy', Says ‘Hadd Mai Rahiye’

Govinda Responds After Sunita Ahuja Calls Him Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani's 'Sugar Daddy', Says ‘Hadd Mai Rahiye’

Govinda has hit back at Sunita Ahuja after her comments on his viral video with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani, asking her to stay within her limits.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wife Sunita criticized Govinda's public association with younger women.
  • Govinda stated remarks damaged his public image and career.
  • He urged Sunita to moderate her public remarks.
  • Govinda also objected to Sunita using abusive language publicly.

Actor Govinda has responded to wife Sunita Ahuja after her recent public remarks about him and his rumoured association with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The latest exchange comes after a video showing Govinda with Komal at an airport went viral, prompting Sunita to make sharp comments about the actor and the woman seen with him.

ALSO READ: Govinda Introduces Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita Ahuja Reacts: ‘Beti Ki Umar Ki Ladki…’

Govinda Responds To Sunita Ahuja's Comments

Sunita had reacted strongly to the viral video, calling Govinda a “sugar daddy” and criticising Komal's choice of clothing. She had also questioned Govinda over being seen with women who were around the same age as his daughter.

Govinda has now addressed the matter in a video shared on Saturday.

Govinda said the recent comments were damaging his public image and professional interests, particularly at a time when he had started work on a new film.

He said, “Desh ke sabhi bade kalakaro ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya hai jo youngsters rahi. Aap ek bhi kasar nahi chodh rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaun. Shauhrat, ijjat, daulat sab mili hui upar wale ne di hai. Iska matlab ye nahi hai ki jiske paas nahi hai, use aap zaleel karen.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

'Aap Thoda Sa Aapke Hadd Mai Rahiye'

In a direct message to Sunita, Govinda urged her to be mindful of her public remarks.

“Aap thoda sa aapke hadd mai rahiye," he said.

He also objected to the language he said Sunita had recently been using, warning that such behaviour could influence younger people and eventually invite similar responses towards her.

The actor added, “Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hain. Aap jis tarah se vyavhar karengi, youngsters will follow it. Aapke hi saath log maa-behen ki gaali dene shuru kar denge. Don't do this.”

Govinda further said, “Sasta kar diya hai ye maa-behen ka naam.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

ALSO READ: Did Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Break Up? Actor’s Alleged Profile On Celebrity Dating App Goes Viral

Sunita Ahuja’s Remarks That Prompted Govinda’s Response

As videos showing Govinda with Komal at the airport began circulating widely online, Sunita Ahuja was quick to react. She took a sharp dig at the actor for being seen with a younger woman and questioned his judgement.

Commenting on the viral footage, she said, "Beti ki umar ki ladki ko lekar ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko."

Sunita also mocked Komal's appearance, taking aim at the yellow outfit she wore in the video. "Thoda standard toh hona chahiye, tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhangka peheno. Hum log ko dekho, kya style mai chalte hain."

She didn't stop there. Addressing the rumours surrounding Govinda, Sunita delivered another blunt remark, saying, "Very bad, he's lost his mind."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Govinda's recent response to Sunita Ahuja?

Govinda responded after Sunita Ahuja made public remarks about him and Komal Rani Swarnkar, following a viral video of them at an airport. Sunita had criticized Govinda for being seen with a younger woman.

What were Sunita Ahuja's main criticisms of Govinda?

Sunita called Govinda a 'sugar daddy' and questioned him for being with women his daughter's age. She also mocked Komal Rani Swarnkar's clothing and appearance.

How did Govinda react to Sunita Ahuja's comments?

Govinda stated that Sunita's comments were damaging his public image and professional interests, especially as he started a new film. He urged her to be mindful of her public remarks.

What specific language did Govinda object to Sunita using?

Govinda objected to Sunita using 'maa-behen ki gaaliyan' (mother-sister abuses) and warned that such behavior could influence youngsters. He added that she had 'sasta kar diya hai ye maa-behen ka naam'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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Govinda Sunita Ahuja ENtertainment News Komal Rani Swarnkar Video Video
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