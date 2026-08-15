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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesMarvel's X-Men Reboot Cast: Adam Driver As Mister Sinister, Sadie Sink As Jean Grey, Inde Navarrette As Rogue

Marvel's X-Men Reboot Cast: Adam Driver As Mister Sinister, Sadie Sink As Jean Grey, Inde Navarrette As Rogue

Marvel has revealed the cast of its new X-Men reboot, with Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Inde Navarrette as Rogue and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Marvel revealed X-Men reboot cast at D23 convention.
  • Adam Driver confirmed as Mister Sinister, main antagonist.
  • Sadie Sink plays Jean Grey, central to the story.
  • New X-Men film arrives May 2028 in cinemas.

Marvel has finally announced the principal cast of its highly anticipated X-Men reboot, bringing several major names into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adam Driver will portray the villain Mister Sinister, while Inde Navarrette is set to play Rogue. The cast announcement was made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim, California, with the film scheduled to arrive in cinemas in May 2028.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday Promo Released; Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Teased In New Marvel Release

Adam Driver Joins X-Men As Mister Sinister

Driver’s casting was among the biggest surprises of the presentation. The actor, whose name had repeatedly surfaced in speculation surrounding the new X-Men film, had previously been linked by fans to the role of Magneto.

Instead, Driver will play Nathaniel Milbury, the human identity associated with Mister Sinister, a mutant geneticist and major villain from the X-Men comics. While the rest of the cast appeared on stage at the Honda Center, Driver joined the announcement through a video message filmed at Pinewood Studios.

“When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set. So instead of being there in California, I’m here at Pinewood [Studios] on this very lonely soundstage.Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I’m very excited to be playing Mag…. Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury. So I’ll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up.”

The character of Mister Sinister was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Marc Silvestri. Known as Nathaniel Essex in the comics, he is a geneticist whose obsession with mutant genetics drives his experiments and pursuit of human evolution.

Full X-Men Reboot Cast Announced

Feige introduced the principal ensemble during the D23 presentation. The cast includes:

  • Sadie Sink as Jean Grey
  • Kit Connor as Cyclops
  • Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier
  • Samara Weaving as Emma Frost
  • Inde Navarrette as Rogue
  • Maya Boyd as Storm
  • Adam Driver as Mister Sinister
 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Sink’s Jean Grey follows her introduction in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Feige also teased that the upcoming X-Men film will be “Jean Grey’s story”, adding another layer of interest to the reboot.

The new cast joins previously announced stars Kit Connor as Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, the mutant also known as the White Queen and associated with the Hellfire Club.

ALSO READ: Did Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Break Up? Actor’s Alleged Profile On Celebrity Dating App Goes Viral

What Mister Sinister Could Mean For Marvel’s X-Men

Mister Sinister’s arrival is particularly significant because the character has a long-standing connection to both Cyclops and Jean Grey in the comics. He is fascinated by their genetic potential and believes that combining their abilities could produce the ultimate mutant.

That connection could place Scott and Jean at the heart of Marvel’s new X-Men story.

The choice also gives the MCU a major X-Men villain who has yet to receive a live-action portrayal. The previous film franchise appeared to be setting up Mister Sinister before the Fox era came to an end following Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Marvel Begins A New X-Men Era

The reboot marks a fresh chapter for Marvel’s mutants after the X-Men film rights moved to Marvel Studios through Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Directed by Jake Schreier, who previously helmed Marvel’s Thunderbolts, the film is currently scheduled for theatrical release on May 5, 2028.

With Driver taking on Mister Sinister, Sink as Jean Grey and Navarrette as Rogue, Marvel is assembling a new generation of mutants for the MCU. The bigger question now is how this new team will fit into the wider Marvel universe.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is playing Mister Sinister in the new X-Men film?

Adam Driver has been cast as Mister Sinister, whose human identity is Nathaniel Milbury. This was a surprise announcement made by Kevin Feige during Disney's D23 convention.

When will the new X-Men film be released and who is directing it?

The highly anticipated X-Men film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in May 2028. Jake Schreier, who previously helmed Marvel's Thunderbolts, is set to direct the movie.

Which other major actors have joined the X-Men reboot cast?

The principal ensemble includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue.

Why is Mister Sinister's casting particularly significant for the new X-Men story?

Mister Sinister has a long-standing connection to Cyclops and Jean Grey in the comics, driven by his fascination with their genetic potential. This suggests they will be at the heart of Marvel's new X-Men story.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Marvel MCU X-Men X Men Sadie Sink Adam Driver Inde Navarrette X-Men Reboot Mister Sinister Rogue Kit Connor Christopher Abbott
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