Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Raunaq Rajani accused Mumbai Police of excessive force.

His wife sustained a fractured rib during protest detention.

Rajani shared videos alleging policeman kicked wife inside van.

A formal complaint for an FIR has been filed.

Comedian Raunaq Rajani has accused Mumbai Police of using excessive force during a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, alleging that his wife suffered a fractured rib while they were being detained. Backing his claims with videos shared on social media, Rajani said that footage captures the events leading up to the alleged assault as well as what happened inside the police van.

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Rajani Says Injury Was Confirmed After Medical Examination

On July 26, Rajani uploaded a video in which he described the events of July 22, claiming he and his wife were detained while questioning the police over the detention of another protester.

Sharing a video, he said, "My wife's rib has been fractured because of the protests in Mumbai. It was fractured by a policeman. On 22nd July 2026, my wife and I were detained by the cops while they were illegally rounding up people at the Shivaji Park protest. You might have seen pictures of both of us in the cop van. They shoved us in with brute force. I ended up having a sprain on my neck. She ended up having pain in her ribs."

According to Rajani, neither of them initially believed their injuries were serious because they felt many others had experienced far worse during the protests.

"We didn't make a big deal out of it because honestly, people have been through so much worse in terms of police brutality in the last week that we were like, fine, this is what it is. We went away to Delhi the next day. She came back. The pain was not reducing. So we went to a doctor who said she should get an X-ray, and she has a fracture. Now, I have video footage to show you what exactly happened."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raunaq Rajani (@sirraunaqrajani)

Comedian Shares Videos To Support His Allegations

Rajani said the clips document the sequence of events that occurred after police began detaining protesters. He claimed the confrontation began when he and his wife objected to the detention of a young protester.

"So it starts with this kid getting detained and both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so. Now, he's trying to get to me. While we are out here filming the cops doing this shameful illegal activity, keep an eye on the man in khaki uniform coming towards me. So this is how he got me down."

He also alleged that while attempting to intervene, his wife was forcefully pushed towards the police vehicle by another officer dressed in red.

He said. "This was supposed to be done by a lady cop. He's using his entire body to shove her in. Then they tried to detain another innocent boy and they're shoving him at her because they couldn't."

Rajani Claims Wife Was Kicked Inside Police Vehicle

Talking about how the same office who had earlier restrained him later kicked his wife, he said, "So, as you probably heard, a lady cop even said, but this man in red clothes came back and now see how he shoves my wife. Now, the same cop who pinned me to the ground, the one in khaki, he enters. Now, show this exact thing from inside the bus, and then you will see how the man in khaki kicked my wife on the rib."

Rajani said he tried to protect his wife by holding her hand during the commotion.

"So, at this point, I want to make sure my wife doesn't get any hurt. So, I'm asking her to hold my hand. Now, as you saw in the other video, once we were on the floor, the man in khaki enters. And now, he kicks my wife and separates her hands. Watch it again, see his leg movement."

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Complaint Filed At Shivaji Park Police Station

Rajani criticised what he described as the misuse of police force against protesters and said he expected the matter to be investigated.

He also confirmed that he and his wife had approached Shivaji Park Police Station and were waiting for senior officers so an FIR could be formally registered.

"They're supposed to protect us. We have filed a complaint in Shivaji Park Police Station. We are waiting for them to call us back so we can do an FIR. They're supposed to protect us. We have filed a complaint in Shivaji Park Police Station. We are waiting for them to call us back so we can do an FIR."