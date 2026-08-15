India Turns 80: Putin, Macron, Rubio, Muizzu And Others Send Independence Day Wishes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global leaders extended greetings for India's 80th Independence Day.

Russia, US, Israel reaffirmed strengthening diverse partnerships with India.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, congratulatory messages have poured in from leaders and countries across the world, including Russia, France, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Singapore, Israel and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally thanked leaders of various countries for their messages on X.

Putin Reaffirms Russia-India Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day.

✉️ President #Putin sent a message of greetings to President of India @rashtrapatibhvn & Prime Minister @narendramodi on India's Independence Day:



🇷🇺🇮🇳 I am confident that we will continue to strengthen the constructive #RussiaIndia partnership.https://t.co/NuXpGy0Z0L pic.twitter.com/MzjjPCB4ii — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) August 15, 2026

In his message, Putin said, “We will continue to strengthen the Russia-India partnership for the benefit of the people of our friendly countries and to enhance international security and stability.”

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also extended his greetings in a Hindi post on Instagram.

प्रिय मित्रो,स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर शुभकामनाएँ!

भारत के तय हो चुके विकास-मार्ग पर नज़र डालकर शक नहीं रहता कि आपके सारे सपने पूरे हो जाएँगे। प्रगति की राह पर चलते हुए आप आश्वस्त रहें कि रूस का साथ जैसे सौ साल पहले था, वैसे ही वह आज भी है और कल भी रहेगा।

जय हिंद। जय रूस-हिंद की दोस्ती। — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) August 14, 2026

“Dear friends, Happy Independence Day. Looking at India's already established path of development, there's no doubt that all your dreams will be fulfilled. As you walk this path of progress, rest assured that Russia's support is the same today as it was 100 years ago and will remain so tomorrow. Jai Hind. Jai Russia-Hindustan friendship,” he wrote.

Macron, China Send Independence Day Wishes

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Indians, saying, “Congratulations to the people of India on your 80th Independence Day!”

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also extended his greetings, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to India on the 80th anniversary of independence.”

Nepal, Bhutan And Maldives Extend Greetings

Nepal conveyed its wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people and government of India.

Thank you Prime Minister Balendra Shah for your warm greetings.



We are committed to working together to further strengthen the multifaceted and age-old civilizational ties between India and Nepal for the mutual prosperity and well-being of the people of our nations. @PM_nepal_ https://t.co/VU6mlTKkCT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026

“On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the friendly people and government of India. May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people ties, and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to grow stronger in the years to come,” Nepal said.

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Maldives President Dr. Mohammed Muizzu also extended his greetings.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to Her Excellency President Draupadi Murmu, His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India and the friendly people of India on the joyous occasion of their 80th Independence Day,” Muizzu said.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said, “Heartiest greetings to my elder brother and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on their 80th Independence Day. May the friendship and mutual ties between our two countries grow stronger.”

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Extends Greetings

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also congratulated India on its 80th Independence Day.

Rubio said India-US relations are continuously deepening and that the strong relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a boost to bilateral ties.

He also highlighted cooperation between the two countries in areas including defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation and trade.

Rubio said this cooperation is making both countries and the Indian Ocean region more secure and prosperous.

Singapore President Congratulates President Murmu

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated President Droupadi Murmu on India's 80th Independence Day on behalf of Singaporeans.

In a letter to Murmu, Shanmugaratnam said, “On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of India on the joyous occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. Singapore and India have a strong and future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership, built on close people-to-people ties. Our cooperation spans a wide range of areas.”

Israel Reaffirms Partnership With India

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar posted an Independence Day message on Instagram.

Today, we celebrate Bharat's 🇮🇳Independence Day. Though India and Israel differ in size, we share ancient heritage & national revival.

We are proud of the 🇮🇱+🇮🇳friendship & will continue to strengthen our partnership.

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! pic.twitter.com/RXbsbRpAbj — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) August 15, 2026

“Today we celebrate India's Independence Day. While India and Israel may differ in size, our ancient heritage is shared. We are proud of the friendship between Israel and India and will continue to strengthen our partnership,” he said.

Indian Flag Hoisted In Bangladesh

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh also hoisted the national flag on Independence Day.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, “In Bangladesh, the Indian tricolor flutters on our shores as soon as the dawn breaks. It is now India and Bhutan's responsibility to carry forward this historic journey of the sun-traveling tricolor. From one sunrise to the next, carry the Indian tricolor forward and inspire Indians to spread the spirit of the tricolor to every home.”

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