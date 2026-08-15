India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld‘4% Hindu Population, They Would Rather Stay With Us’: Pak Prez Zardari Claims, Mentions ‘Akhand Bharat’

‘4% Hindu Population, They Would Rather Stay With Us’: Pak Prez Zardari Claims, Mentions ‘Akhand Bharat’

Pakistan President Zardari claimed Indians believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’ and said Pakistan’s Hindus prefer staying there. PM Sharif called for peace while raising Kashmir and water rights.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan President Zardari claimed Hindus prefer staying, rejecting Akhand Bharat.
  • PM Sharif affirmed peace desire, but warned against perceiving weakness.
  • Sharif accused India of treaty breach, raising Kashmir, water rights.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that Indians “believe in Akhand Bharat” while asserting that Hindus living in Pakistan would prefer to remain there rather than move to India.

Speaking at an Independence Day gathering on August 14, Zardari said Pakistanis and Indians held different views but claimed that Hindus in Pakistan were free to practise their religion.

“The Indians believe in Akhand Bharat. But we are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that tolerates. We have a 4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free as anywhere else. They would rather be with us than India,” Zardari said in a video which is going viral on social media.

Zardari made the remarks while discussing Pakistan’s relationship with India, the role of the armed forces and the wider geopolitical situation in the region. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day a day before India.

Pakistan Leadership Calls For Peace, Unity

Pakistan’s top political and military leadership called for national unity, peace and economic development as the country marked its 80th Independence Day on Friday.

In his Independence Day message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan wanted peace but warned that its desire for peace should not be interpreted as weakness.

“We do not want war; we want peace. But the desire for peace should not be taken as weakness,” Sharif said.

Referring to last year’s four-day conflict with India, Sharif said Pakistan remained committed to protecting its national interests, including its rights over water resources. He also said Islamabad would continue working as a responsible nation and a stabilising force for regional and global peace.

Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty, Kashmir

On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

India and Pakistan later reached an understanding to end the four-day conflict, which saw intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Sharif accused India of “unilaterally and illegally suspending” the Indus Waters Treaty.

“I declare in clear words that every single drop of Pakistan's water is our red line,” he said.

 

New Delhi suspended the treaty last year as part of measures taken against Islamabad following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharif also raised the Kashmir issue and urged Afghanistan’s leadership to ensure that its territory was not used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s trilateral defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, describing it as evidence of the country’s growing regional role.

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

What claims did Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari make regarding Hindus in Pakistan?

Zardari claimed that Hindus in Pakistan are free to practice their religion and would prefer to remain in Pakistan over moving to India. He noted that Pakistan has a 4% Hindu population.

What was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's message on Pakistan's Independence Day regarding peace?

Sharif stated that Pakistan desires peace but warned that this should not be mistaken for weakness. He emphasized the country's commitment to protecting its national interests.

What sparked the recent four-day conflict between India and Pakistan?

The conflict began after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure. This was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 15 Aug 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindus Pakistan INDIA Akhand Bharat Asif Zardari
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘4% Hindu Population, They Would Rather Stay With Us’: Pak Prez Zardari Claims, Mentions ‘Akhand Bharat’
‘4% Hindu Population, They Would Rather Stay With Us’: Pak Prez Zardari Claims
World
Indonesia Hit By 6.5-Magnitude Quake Hours After Deadly 7.7 Tremor Kills 38
Indonesia Hit By 6.5-Magnitude Quake Hours After Deadly 7.7 Tremor Kills 38
World
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman May Visit India This Month: Why This Trip Matters
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman May Visit India This Month: Why This Trip Matters
World
Indonesia Earthquake: 7.7-Magnitude Quake Kills 38, Triggers Tsunami Warning
Indonesia Earthquake: 7.7-Magnitude Quake Kills 38, Triggers Tsunami Warning
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Vande Mataram Controversy: Vande Mataram Row Erupts at Congress Headquarters During Independence Day Ceremony
Youth Power: PM Modi Puts Gen Z and Gen Alpha at the Centre of Viksit Bharat Vision
Vande Mataram Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Alleged Objection at Congress HQ Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Vande Mataram Row: Congress Headquarters Sees Controversy Over Singing of All Six Stanzas of Vande Mataram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget