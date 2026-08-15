Zardari claimed that Hindus in Pakistan are free to practice their religion and would prefer to remain in Pakistan over moving to India. He noted that Pakistan has a 4% Hindu population.
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‘4% Hindu Population, They Would Rather Stay With Us’: Pak Prez Zardari Claims, Mentions ‘Akhand Bharat’
Pakistan President Zardari claimed Indians believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’ and said Pakistan’s Hindus prefer staying there. PM Sharif called for peace while raising Kashmir and water rights.
- Pakistan President Zardari claimed Hindus prefer staying, rejecting Akhand Bharat.
- PM Sharif affirmed peace desire, but warned against perceiving weakness.
- Sharif accused India of treaty breach, raising Kashmir, water rights.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What claims did Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari make regarding Hindus in Pakistan?
What was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's message on Pakistan's Independence Day regarding peace?
Sharif stated that Pakistan desires peace but warned that this should not be mistaken for weakness. He emphasized the country's commitment to protecting its national interests.
What sparked the recent four-day conflict between India and Pakistan?
The conflict began after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure. This was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.
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