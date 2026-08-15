The USS George Washington is set to leave the Pacific to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East. The Lincoln's deployment was extended to support US operations against Iran.
Explorer
Iran War Pulls US Last Carrier USS George Washington From Asia, Giving China A Pacific Opening
Trump’s Iran war is straining the US carrier fleet, with USS George Washington leaving the Pacific for the Middle East as China increases military activity in the region.
- US carrier deployment to Mideast strains Pacific presence.
- USS Lincoln's record deployment raises crew fatigue concerns.
- Prolonged deployments risk Navy's future fleet maintenance.
Before You Go
BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the USS George Washington leaving the Pacific?
What is the impact of the US aircraft carrier's absence in the Pacific?
Its absence could allow China to project military strength and reinforce a narrative that the US can no longer guarantee regional security. This shift is unsettling US allies in the Pacific.
How does the shift in US focus affect its Pacific strategy?
Despite identifying the Pacific as a key strategic priority, the Trump administration is now focusing more on the Middle East. This contradicts the earlier goal of reducing military involvement there.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Trump’s Latin American Allies Strengthen Ties With Israel
World
‘Building On Human Bones’: How Russia Is Remaking War-Ravaged Mariupol
World
Iran War Pulls US Last Carrier From Asia, Giving China A Pacific Opening
World
Indonesia Hit By 6.5-Magnitude Quake Hours After Deadly 7.7 Tremor Kills 38
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion