Javed Akhtar has criticised Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari over remarks about the country’s Hindu minority, accusing him of being “insensitive” in a strongly worded post on social media. The veteran Indian screenwriter shared his reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Govinda Responds After Sunita Ahuja Calls Him Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani's 'Sugar Daddy', Says ‘Hadd Mai Rahiye’

Javed Akhtar Reacts To Zardari’s Remarks

Akhtar took aim at Zardari after the Pakistan President spoke about the country’s Hindu population during Pakistan’s Independence Day observances. In his post, the screenwriter questioned Zardari’s comments and described him as someone who has long been insensitive.

He wrote, “Mr. Zardari of Pakistan who had come into the limelight after Benazeer Bhutto had married says that they tolerate the 3-4 percent Hindu population Lin their country . I understand Mr Zardari you have always being insensitive to all under the sun which is less than 10% (sic)”.

Mr Zardari of Pakistan who had come into the limelight after Benazeer Bhutto had married says that they tolerate the 3-4 percent Hindu population Lin their country . I understand Mr Zardari you have always being insensitive to all under the sun which is less than 10 % . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 15, 2026

What Did Asif Ali Zardari Say About Hindus?

Earlier, Zardari had spoken about Pakistan’s Hindu minority while marking the country’s Independence Day.

The Pakistan President, who is often referred to as "Mr 10 Percent" over corruption allegations, said Pakistan and its Muslim population "tolerate" Hindus. He claimed that Hindus account for around 3–4% of Pakistan’s population.

A video circulating on social media shows Zardari discussing the differences between India and Pakistan and referring to the concept of "Akhand Bharat". He said:

“The Indians have a different point of view. They have their own agenda in mind. They believe in Akhand Bharat. But there is a lot in between which they have forgotten. We are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that we tolerate 3-4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free, as good as anywhere else they were. They would rather be with us than be with them”.

Javed Akhtar Has Previously Criticised Pakistan

Akhtar has frequently been vocal about Pakistan and its policies. In May last year, the veteran screenwriter attended a book launch in Mumbai’s Andheri West with his wife, actor Shabana Azmi.

Speaking at the event, Akhtar said India had repeatedly tried to improve ties with Pakistan but claimed that similar efforts had not come from the other side.

He said, "India has always made genuine efforts to better the relationship with Pakistan. We opened cultural channels with Pakistan and its artists. But you can't clap with one hand, Pakistan never made any solid efforts to make things better”.

Akhtar also spoke about the Kashmir dispute and said India had not been aggressive despite its claim over the region.

“There is such a big dispute in Kashmir. In spite of our claim, we have never been aggressive. In fact, many people complain, 'why are you not aggressive?' We are not that. So the aggression has always been from that side. So this is not right”, he added.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 3 Coming Soon? Emraan Hashmi Drops Major Hint As Film Scores Big Opening

Operation Gibraltar And India-Pakistan Tensions

One of the cited instances of Pakistan’s aggression against India is Operation Gibraltar, a military operation planned and carried out by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir in August 1965.

The operation involved covertly crossing the Line of Control (LoC) with the stated strategy of encouraging an uprising among the Muslim-majority Kashmiri population against the Indian government.

(With inputs from IANS)