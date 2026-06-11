Akshay Kumar dismissed rumours that he charged a significantly reduced fee, specifically Rs 1.7 crore. He stated he didn't even charge that much, emphasizing the film's importance due to Neeraj Vohra's story.
Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On 'Welcome To The Jungle' Salary Rumours; Shares Retirement Plan
Akshay Kumar addressed his retirement plans and dismissed salary rumours at the ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ trailer launch in Mumbai, while paying an emotional tribute to Neeraj Vora and Pankaj Dheer.
- Akshay Kumar dismissed reduced salary rumors for the film.
- Kumar reflected on retirement, preferring continuous work over stopping.
- He emotionally honored late writer Neeraj Vora, actor Pankaj Dheer.
The trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle turned into a deeply personal and emotional moment in Mumbai on Thursday, as Akshay Kumar addressed long-standing salary rumours. He talked about his retirement plans ans paid heartfelt tributes to industry veterans. What began as a promotional event quickly shifted into a candid conversation about life, legacy, and the future of his career.
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Actor Dismisses ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Salary Rumours
During the event, Akshay Kumar used the platform to address speculation surrounding his remuneration for the film, firmly dismissing claims that he had charged a significantly reduced fee.
He stated, “Whoever told you I charged Rs 1.7 crore for this film, I didn’t even charge that much. This film for me was important because it’s story is written by Neeraj Vohra. I have always said in my interviews that I have learnt a lot in comedy from Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Neeraj Vohra. Neeraj taught me a lot. I have known Firoz Nadiadwala for 36 years. I would go to him in my struggling days.”
Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Retirement
The actor also used the platform to speak openly about the idea of stepping away from films. He admitted that the thought occasionally crosses his mind in the quiet early hours.
He said, “I do feel like retiring sometimes; this thought comes to me at 4 am when I wake up. But in five seconds, I remember I have to be on a shoot, where 300 people are waiting for me. Then I tell myself I will think about retirement the next day; 36 years have passed doing this. If I retire, what will happen. I will become an electrician, dog walker, gardener, etc."
The actor added, "So I feel it’s better if I go to work and not retire. I try to spend time with family. After one day, they asked me when will I return to work. I find the word retire very wrong. A person should retire five seconds before dying. If you want a long life, keep working.”
Akshay Kumar gave savage to the reporter when he asked him retirement question 🤣🔥— VIKRAM (@Ak_vikram12) June 11, 2026
' Bete' word is permanent 😂 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/AMhbO7UtFF
Emotional tribute To Neeraj Vora And Pankaj Dheer
The event also saw Akshay Kumar paying tribute to the late writer Neeraj Vora, acknowledging his lasting influence on his comic timing and career.
He further remembered veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, sharing an emotional note about their first collaboration.
“I worked with Pankaj Dheer sahab in my first film. He was the villain and this one is his last film. I love you Pankaj wherever you are.”
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About ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
Welcome To The Jungle features a star-studded ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on 26 June.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Akshay Kumar say about his salary for
Did Akshay Kumar discuss his retirement plans?
Yes, he admitted that the thought of retirement occasionally crosses his mind early in the morning. However, he quickly dismisses it, believing one should work until
Who did Akshay Kumar pay tribute to at the trailer launch?
He paid tribute to the late writer Neeraj Vora, acknowledging his influence on his comic timing. He also remembered veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, with whom he worked in his first film and who is also in this one.