Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Welcome To The Jungle trailer released, featuring chaotic slapstick comedy.

Akshay Kumar leads star-studded cast, driving film's signature madness.

Ahmed Khan directs, film releases June 26, 2026 worldwide.

The wait is finally over for fans of the Welcome franchise. The trailer of Welcome To The Jungle has dropped, offering a glimpse into a wildly chaotic adventure packed with slapstick comedy, larger-than-life action and a sprawling ensemble cast. Marking Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise, the third instalment appears set to take the trademark madness of the series into an entirely new setting.

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Star-Studded Cast Takes Centre Stage

Welcome To The Jungle brings together an impressive ensemble featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Daler Mehndi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The trailer ensures that every major cast member gets their moment on screen, offering fans a glimpse into the chaos, confusion and comedy that the film promises to deliver. The performances appear lively and energetic, adding to the overall entertainment quotient.

Akshay Kumar Drives The Madness

The trailer opens by introducing the key characters before gradually unfolding the film's storyline. As the narrative progresses, the comedy intensifies, turning into a whirlwind of jokes, misunderstandings and laugh-out-loud situations.

At the heart of it all is Akshay Kumar, whose effortless comic timing stands out throughout the trailer. His natural screen presence adds momentum to nearly every scene, reinforcing why many fans associate him with some of Bollywood's most successful comedy films.

Among the trailer's biggest surprises was the appearance of the legendary Majnu Bhai painting. First seen in Welcome (2007), the quirky artwork has evolved into one of Bollywood's most recognisable meme references over the years.

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Release Date And Production Details

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala under the Base Industries Group banner, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 26 June 2026.

With its jungle backdrop, star-packed cast and trademark brand of outrageous humour, Welcome To The Jungle looks set to deliver another dose of cinematic chaos for fans of the franchise when it hits the big screen next year.