Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesWelcome To The Jungle Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar Makes 'India's First Rs 2000 Cr Fake Film' With Majnu Bhai Painting

Welcome To The Jungle Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar Makes 'India's First Rs 2000 Cr Fake Film' With Majnu Bhai Painting

Welcome To The Jungle trailer is out, and fans are loving its comedy, star-studded cast and punchy dialogues. Many are already calling the Akshay Kumar starrer a potential blockbuster.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Welcome To The Jungle trailer released, featuring chaotic slapstick comedy.
  • Akshay Kumar leads star-studded cast, driving film's signature madness.
  • Ahmed Khan directs, film releases June 26, 2026 worldwide.

The wait is finally over for fans of the Welcome franchise. The trailer of Welcome To The Jungle has dropped, offering a glimpse into a wildly chaotic adventure packed with slapstick comedy, larger-than-life action and a sprawling ensemble cast. Marking Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise, the third instalment appears set to take the trademark madness of the series into an entirely new setting.

ALSO READ: ‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Drops; Jeremy Strong Takes On Mark Zuckerberg Role

Star-Studded Cast Takes Centre Stage

Welcome To The Jungle brings together an impressive ensemble featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Daler Mehndi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The trailer ensures that every major cast member gets their moment on screen, offering fans a glimpse into the chaos, confusion and comedy that the film promises to deliver. The performances appear lively and energetic, adding to the overall entertainment quotient.

Akshay Kumar Drives The Madness

The trailer opens by introducing the key characters before gradually unfolding the film's storyline. As the narrative progresses, the comedy intensifies, turning into a whirlwind of jokes, misunderstandings and laugh-out-loud situations.

At the heart of it all is Akshay Kumar, whose effortless comic timing stands out throughout the trailer. His natural screen presence adds momentum to nearly every scene, reinforcing why many fans associate him with some of Bollywood's most successful comedy films.

Among the trailer's biggest surprises was the appearance of the legendary Majnu Bhai painting. First seen in Welcome (2007), the quirky artwork has evolved into one of Bollywood's most recognisable meme references over the years.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Is Not Making Her OTT Debut, Industry Source Clarifies

Release Date And Production Details

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala under the Base Industries Group banner, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 26 June 2026.

With its jungle backdrop, star-packed cast and trademark brand of outrageous humour, Welcome To The Jungle looks set to deliver another dose of cinematic chaos for fans of the franchise when it hits the big screen next year.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of the new Welcome movie?

The new installment of the Welcome franchise is titled Welcome To The Jungle. It promises a wildly chaotic adventure with slapstick comedy and action.

Who are some of the main stars in Welcome To The Jungle?

The film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, and Raveena Tandon. The trailer gives every major cast member their moment on screen.

When is Welcome To The Jungle scheduled for release?

Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 26, 2026. Fans can expect another dose of trademark outrageous humor.

Who directed and produced Welcome To The Jungle?

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan. It is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala under the Base Industries Group banner.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Out
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Welcome To The Jungle Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar Makes 'India's First Rs 2000 Cr Fake Film' With Majnu Bhai Painting
Welcome To The Jungle Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar Makes 'India's First Rs 2000 Cr Fake Film' With Majnu Bhai Painting
Movies
The Narmada Story Review | When State Turns A Deaf Ear, Tribal Mother’s Roar Becomes Sound Of Justice
The Narmada Story Review | When State Turns A Deaf Ear, Tribal Mother’s Roar Becomes Sound Of Justice
Movies
Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put
Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | Imtiaz Ali Reminds Us That Maps Change With Partition, But Heart’s ‘Geography’ Stays Put
Movies
Tanu Weds Manu 3 Officially Announced; Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan Ready For Another Big-Screen Entertainer
Tanu Weds Manu 3 Officially Announced; Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan Ready For Another Big-Screen Entertainer
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Breaking: Gym Owner Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Haryana’s Hansi, Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Emerges
Politics: Prakash Chik Baraik Says Public Mandate Prompted His Rajya Sabha Resignation
Political Row: NDA Allies Defend BJP Strategy as Opposition Targets Outreach Ahead of UP Polls
Political: Four TMC Women MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav, Fresh Defection Speculation Rocks Party
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget