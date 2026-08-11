Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A content creator reported harassment, facing humiliation by a sub-inspector.

Viral video led to sub-inspector's suspension and inquiry.

Police registered FIR against two alleged harassers, commencing searches.

A sub-inspector in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended after allegedly humiliating a content creator who approached the police to report obscene acts and abusive behaviour by two men from her area. The incident came to light after a video of the woman and her mother went viral on social media, prompting the Superintendent of Police to take action against the sub-inspector.

Content Creator Says Cop Refused To Hear Complaint

The incident took place under the Gyanpur Kotwali police station area, where the young woman, who creates dance videos on Instagram, lives. She alleged that whenever she steps out of her home, two men from her village - Bahadur Dubey and Sandeep Yadav - along with their associates, hurl obscene remarks and abusive language at her.

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The woman went to the police station along with her mother to lodge a complaint against the men. She alleged that Sub-Inspector Shyam Narayan Yadav, who was present at the station, instead scolded and humiliated her.

According to the woman, the officer told her, “You make videos, don’t you? Go, you deserve this,” before allegedly sending her away without registering her complaint.

In a video that has since gone viral, her mother alleged, “Jab thane mein aaye to daroga humko aur hamari beti ko daant diye ki tum bhago yahan se, tumhara kuch nahi suna jaega, tum usi layak ho. Tum video banati ho, isliye tumhara peecha hoga.”

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She further alleged that no one at the police station was willing to listen to them and claimed that the cop had also attempted to physically attack them.

‘Is Making Videos A Crime?’

Questioning the treatment meted out to her and her daughter, the woman asked whether making videos was a crime.

“Police daroga banate hain, chhote-chhote bachche banate hain, kya un logon ko saza-e-maut ho jaega?” she said, questioning why her daughter was being targeted for making videos.

In her complaint, the woman’s mother alleged that her daughter, Komal Yadav, faces harassment whenever she steps out of the house.

“My daughter Komal Yadav jab ghar se baahar jati hai, tab uske saath aaye din gandi baatein, ashleel shabdon ka prayog karte hain,” the complaint stated.

She named Bahadur Dubey and Sandeep Yadav in connection with the alleged harassment and urged the police to take appropriate action so that her daughter could move around freely without fear.

Bhadohi Police Responds

Bhadohi Police took cognisance of the video circulating on social media and said that action had been initiated.

“On the basis of the written complaint received by the local police station, a case was registered under the relevant sections and legal proceedings were initiated,” the police said.

थाना स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गई। — BHADOHI POLICE (@bhadohipolice) August 10, 2026

According to Aaj Tak, the Superintendent of Police has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the conduct of the sub-inspector. Police have registered an FIR against the two men accused of allegedly harassing the woman and are conducting searches to trace them.