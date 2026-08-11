JSSC-CGL Paper Leaked In 2024? Ex-TDPL Manager Claims Rs 12L Taken From 15 Candidates

Amid the investigation into alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC competitive examinations in Jharkhand, claims reportedly made by Abhay Tiwari during CID questioning have added another dimension to the case. Tiwari, a former marketing manager of TDPL, the company involved in conducting examinations, is currently in CID custody.

According to sources, Tiwari allegedly claimed during questioning that the JSSC-CGL examination held in September 2024 was leaked. He also allegedly claimed that Rs12 lakh each was collected from 15 candidates in Bokaro and that 65 questions and their answers were made available to them to memorise before the examination.

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The CID has not officially confirmed Tiwari's claims and has not yet established how much truth there is in the allegations.

According to Tiwari, M comes? Wait, we need preserve names. The owner of Webel, the agency responsible for printing the question papers, Mithilesh Singh from Patna and his associate Rakesh Singh were also allegedly present during the episode. The CID is investigating these claims as well.

Webel Took Over After TDPL Was Removed

TDPL had earlier been entrusted with conducting JSSC examinations. However, the company reportedly refused to conduct the examinations at a lower rate, following which JSSC removed it from its panel.

After TDPL was de-empanelled, the responsibility for conducting the examinations was handed over to an agency called Webel.

The CID is now examining this link to determine whether there was any connection between the examination process, question papers and the alleged paper leak.

Abhay Tiwari Worked At TDPL Before Government Job

Tiwari worked at TDPL before joining government service. He later served as a Block Supply Officer in the Poreyahat block of Godda district.

The CID arrested him on July 22. He is currently in CID remand and is being questioned over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Tiwari is being described as a key accused in the alleged JPSC scam. The investigation has also included allegations that he fraudulently cleared 12 competitive examinations over a period of 13 years. Tiwari had also cleared the JSSC-CGL examination.

The probe has further found that Tiwari's brother, Akshay Tiwari, and his wife obtained government jobs through examinations such as the JSSC-CGL. The appointments of other family members are also under investigation.

Tiwari is accused of exploiting irregularities in the examination process for the benefit of his family and helping several family members clear examinations and secure government jobs.

Rs 25-40L Allegedly Taken For ‘Guaranteed Selection’

Tiwari has also been accused of gaining candidates' trust by citing his own success in competitive examinations. He allegedly promised candidates guaranteed selection and collected between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 40 lakh from them.

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The CID is currently investigating the alleged paper leak, collection of money from candidates and the wider network of irregularities in the examination process.

However, the agency has not officially confirmed the claims allegedly made by Tiwari during questioning. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be based on the evidence gathered.