Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naseeruddin Shah's criticism drew Piyush Mishra's sharp retort.

Kangana Ranaut backed Mishra, calling Shah a

She accused Shah of disloyalty to India; defended loyalty.

The original student protest debate has now escalated.

Naseeruddin Shah’s criticism of Bollywood celebrities over their silence on student protests has triggered another sharp exchange, with Piyush Mishra calling out the veteran actor in Ranchi. Now, Kangana Ranaut has entered the dispute, backing Mishra and taking a direct swipe at Shah. Responding to Mishra’s remarks, the actor and BJP MP described Shah as a “lomdi” while defending the idea of being called a “dog”. Kangana also accused Shah of benefiting from India while allegedly supporting the neighbouring country. Her comments came after Mishra questioned Shah’s earlier remarks about celebrities who remained silent during student protests and asked where the “other dogs” were.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Shah ‘Lomdi’

Kangana reacted to Piyush Mishra’s comments on social media, sharing her own criticism of Naseeruddin Shah. In her post, she wrote, "Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/ uske liye ladti hoon, Naseer Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin laḍte padosi desh keliye hain."

She added, “I'd rather be a dog than a lomdi (fox) like Naseeruddin.” Kangana also argued that being compared to a dog could actually be viewed positively because of the animal's loyalty and affectionate nature. Her comments followed Mishra's public criticism of Shah over his earlier remarks about members of the film industry who did not speak out in support of protesting students.

Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Jharkhand student protest, Mishra referred to comments Shah had made during the CJP protest. “Naseer Sahab, you had said during the CJP protest that some people from the film industry weren’t speaking up for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar. You said those who have bones in their mouths, they don't speak. With all due respect, I would like to ask you, where are the other dogs who can’t speak?”

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Mishra also questioned the involvement of people who had participated in protests in Delhi and Mumbai over the NEET paper leak issue. He alleged that some protesters were more interested in comforts such as pizza and burgers than in the concerns faced by students. At the same time, Mishra maintained that he respected Shah as an actor. He said that although he continued to hold the veteran in high regard, he no longer felt intimidated by him.

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Jharkhand Student Protest

Mishra made the remarks while visiting students protesting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. The students have been demonstrating over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and have demanded action from the authorities. Mishra had earlier shown his support for the protesting aspirants and also performed his song Aarambh Hai Prachand at the protest site.

The dispute has now widened beyond the original debate over Bollywood's response to student protests, with Kangana's comments adding another layer to the public exchange between the actors. The latest remarks have turned an argument over celebrity silence into a wider Bollywood confrontation. While Mishra questioned Shah's position, Kangana has now openly backed him, ensuring the debate continues to attract attention beyond the Jharkhand protest site.