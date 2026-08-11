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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Drama At This Age…’: Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post After Vijay’s Wife Withdraws Divorce Plea; Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remark

‘Drama At This Age…’: Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post After Vijay’s Wife Withdraws Divorce Plea; Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remark

Trisha Krishnan has shared a series of cryptic posts after celebrating her grandmother’s 98th birthday, sharing several pictures from the intimate family celebration.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 04:47 PM (IST)

Trisha Krishnan has shared a series of cryptic posts after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, withdrew her divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court. The posts also came amid a controversy over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s veiled remarks about the actor during the Cauvery protest in Thanjavur, which led to his arrest. He was later released following a Madras High Court order after being questioned.

Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post

Taking to her Instagram Story, Trisha shared a post that read, “Drama at this age is embarrassing... Go make some money and find peace.” Although she did not name anyone, the post drew significant attention, with people thinking if it is for Vijay or Udhayanidhi Stalin. 

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In another Instagram Story, which she shared with an evil-eye emoji, the actor wrote, “What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for.”


‘Drama At This Age…’: Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post After Vijay’s Wife Withdraws Divorce Plea; Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remark

Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan Ganapathy, also shared a cryptic post titled “Last one best one.” It read, “Do workouts, do skincare, smell nice, drink water, make money, be nice to people, mind your business.”

Trisha Celebrates Grandmother’s 98th Birthday

Trisha recently celebrated her grandmother’s 98th birthday and shared several pictures from the celebrations. The actor posted photos with her family, grandmother and her pet dog, Izzy.

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‘Drama At This Age…’: Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post After Vijay’s Wife Withdraws Divorce Plea; Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remark

She also caught up with friends and shared a picture with them on her Instagram Story. One post read, “With all my cuties in one frame. Gonna miss you guys.”

Trisha Krishnan’s Latest Instagram Post

Before the latest cryptic posts, Trisha had shared a series of pictures of herself dressed in a brown outfit with gold accessories. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “It’s a choice to be unbothered. Choose it.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

The post from Australia came days before Vijay’s wife withdrew her divorce petition. Trisha and Vijay have been the subject of speculation about an alleged relationship. However, neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly confirmed or addressed the allegations.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Udhayanidhi Stalin
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