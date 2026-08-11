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English NewsNewsIndiaAir India Phuket-Delhi Turbulence: Pilot Fails Dope Test, Probe Underway

Air India Phuket-Delhi Turbulence: Pilot Fails Dope Test, Probe Underway

Air India AI2379 pilot’s confirmatory test reportedly returned positive after an initial non-negative result. Both pilots were grounded as the govt probes the 300-ft altitude loss and turbulence.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government summoned Air India CEO regarding Phuket-Delhi incident.
  • Aviation officials met to discuss flight safety, accountability.
  • Severe turbulence injured twelve on August 4 Phuket flight.

The investigation into the turbulence incident involving Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 has revealed that the pilot-in-command’s initial screening test was non-negeative, according to sources.

A non-negative result indicates that the test detected something requiring further examination. However, a screening test by itself is not considered conclusive, as certain medicines or other factors can sometimes produce false-positive results.

Following the initial result, a confirmatory test was conducted. The pilot’s sample was sent to a designated laboratory for more detailed analysis using more precise scientific techniques, such as GC/MS or LC-MS. According to sources, the second and more accurate test also returned a positive result, confirming the indication detected during the initial screening.

Both pilots have been removed from the flying roster until the investigation is completed. However, whether the positive test had any direct connection with the aircraft’s sudden loss of altitude during the flight will only be established after the investigation.

CEO Campbell Wilson Summoned

The government has taken a strict view of the Air India flight incident involving a plane travelling from Phuket to Delhi. On Tuesday (August 11), it summoned outgoing Air India CEO and Accountable Manager Campbell Wilson.

Meanwhile, a key meeting was underway between Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Sameer Sinha, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director General Veer Vikram Yadav and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Director General GVG Yugandhar over the Air India turbulence incident.

The meeting was discussing aspects related to flight safety and accountability for the incident, as of the time of writing.

What Happened On AI2379?

On August 4, Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 with registration VT-EXO, was travelling from Phuket to Delhi when it suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude during the cruise phase.

The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.

Some passengers and cabin crew members sustained injuries in the incident. There were 137 passengers and eight crew members on board, including two pilots and six cabin crew members.

The ministry said both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) followed after such incidents.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action has the government taken regarding the Air India flight incident?

The government summoned outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and held a meeting with key officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA, and AAIB to discuss flight safety and accountability.

What happened to the pilots of the Air India flight?

The two pilots were removed from the flight roster and underwent narcotic substance screening tests. They will remain off duty pending the investigation and receipt of final test reports.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 07:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Campbell Wilson Phuket-Delhi Phuket-Delhi Turbulence Incident
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