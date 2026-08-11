Independence Day 2026: 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Call Ahead Of August 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Citizens urged to celebrate Independence Day with national pride.

Tribute to freedom fighters; pledge for developed India.

Celebrate with Tricolour, under

As Independence Day approaches, citizens have been urged to celebrate August 15 with pride, pay tribute to the freedom fighters and take a pledge for a developed India.

The message calls on people to mark the occasion with the Tricolour under the slogan, "Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

Honour Freedom Fighters

The appeal urges people to celebrate Independence Day with "aan, baan, shaan" and remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters by paying them tribute.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Take Sankalp For Viksit Bharat

The message also calls upon citizens to take a "Viksit Bharat" pledge as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The appeal concludes with the call: "Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

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