Citizens are urged to celebrate August 15 with pride, honor freedom fighters, and pledge for a developed India.
Independence Day 2026: 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Call Ahead Of August 15
The message also calls upon citizens to take a "Viksit Bharat" pledge as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
- Citizens urged to celebrate Independence Day with national pride.
- Tribute to freedom fighters; pledge for developed India.
- Celebrate with Tricolour, under
As Independence Day approaches, citizens have been urged to celebrate August 15 with pride, pay tribute to the freedom fighters and take a pledge for a developed India.
The message calls on people to mark the occasion with the Tricolour under the slogan, "Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."
Honour Freedom Fighters
The appeal urges people to celebrate Independence Day with "aan, baan, shaan" and remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters by paying them tribute.
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Take Sankalp For Viksit Bharat
The message also calls upon citizens to take a "Viksit Bharat" pledge as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
The appeal concludes with the call: "Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main message for citizens approaching Independence Day?
What slogan is associated with the Independence Day celebrations?
The slogan is
What pledge are citizens encouraged to take during Independence Day celebrations?
Citizens are called upon to take a
How are citizens asked to honor freedom fighters?
Citizens are urged to remember their sacrifices and pay tribute to them while celebrating Independence Day with