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English NewsNewsIndiaIndependence Day 2026: 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Call Ahead Of August 15

Independence Day 2026: 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Call Ahead Of August 15

The message also calls upon citizens to take a "Viksit Bharat" pledge as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Citizens urged to celebrate Independence Day with national pride.
  • Tribute to freedom fighters; pledge for developed India.
  • Celebrate with Tricolour, under

As Independence Day approaches, citizens have been urged to celebrate August 15 with pride, pay tribute to the freedom fighters and take a pledge for a developed India.

The message calls on people to mark the occasion with the Tricolour under the slogan, "Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

Honour Freedom Fighters

The appeal urges people to celebrate Independence Day with "aan, baan, shaan" and remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters by paying them tribute.

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A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Take Sankalp For Viksit Bharat

The message also calls upon citizens to take a "Viksit Bharat" pledge as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The appeal concludes with the call: "Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main message for citizens approaching Independence Day?

Citizens are urged to celebrate August 15 with pride, honor freedom fighters, and pledge for a developed India.

What slogan is associated with the Independence Day celebrations?

The slogan is

What pledge are citizens encouraged to take during Independence Day celebrations?

Citizens are called upon to take a

How are citizens asked to honor freedom fighters?

Citizens are urged to remember their sacrifices and pay tribute to them while celebrating Independence Day with

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live Independence Day 2026
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