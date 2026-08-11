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English NewsNewsWorldHouthi Attack In Bab el-Mandeb Kills 3 Crew Members, Yemeni Govt Says

Houthi Attack In Bab el-Mandeb Kills 3 Crew Members, Yemeni Govt Says

Two Yemeni coast guard sources and two military officials from the government confirmed the deaths. The Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Houthi attack on commercial ship killed three crew members.
  • Bab el-Mandeb Strait, crucial for trade, faces Houthi threats.
  • US and Iran remain deadlocked over Strait of Hormuz dispute.

At least three crew members were killed after a commercial ship was attacked in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, Yemen's internationally recognised government said.

Two Yemeni coast guard sources and two military officials from the government confirmed the deaths. The Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Yemeni sources cited by Reuters, two Pakistanis and an Indonesian national were among those killed. The vessel was reportedly sailing from Salalah in Oman via Djibouti.

Tanzania-Flagged Tihamah Believed To Have Been Targeted

If confirmed, the attack on the Tanzania-flagged Tihamah would be the first Houthi strike since the Middle East conflict was triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran at the end of February.

The Houthis have not yet issued a statement on the reported attack.

The development comes a month after the group declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea in response to what it described as a Saudi siege. Riyadh has denied besieging Yemen, according to Reuters.

Why Bab El-Mandeb Strait Matters

The Bab el-Mandeb, also known as the "Gate of Tears" because of its treacherous sailing conditions, has emerged as a key focus amid the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly threatened to disrupt shipping through the strategic strait, which accounts for 12 per cent of global trade.

Kpler data showed that an average of 32 ships a day passed through the Bab el-Mandeb last week. Before the blockade, an average of 50 ships a day transited the waterway, according to Reuters.

The strait is around 30 kilometres wide at its narrowest point. It lies between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula to the northeast and Eritrea and Djibouti in Africa to the west.

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Trump Says US Is 'Low-Keying' Iran Talks

The reported attack comes amid a continuing deadlock between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said Iran's economy was in a "very bad shape" and that his administration would allow economic pressure to build while talks over reopening the Strait of Hormuz continued.

"We are low-keying it. We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money," news outlet Axios quoted him as saying.

"It will work out. It always works out. It's like a chess game," Trump asserted.

Iran, however, has denied reports of direct negotiations with the US. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said on Sunday that the two sides were not engaged in talks.

Tehran has demanded that Washington fulfil its side of an interim deal reached in June before direct negotiations can resume. Aragchi said messages between Iran and the US were being exchanged through intermediaries.

Iran Seeks $300 Billion Compensation

Iran has demanded $300 billion in compensation from Washington for damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, along with the release of up to $100 billion in frozen assets.

These demands are among several conditions Tehran has linked to a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has rejected Iran's demand for compensation, saying Tehran should be responsible for the deaths and injuries caused by its attacks.

ALSO READ: This German City Is Redesigning Itself As Climate Change Brings More Heat, Floods And Storms

Before You Go

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

A commercial ship was attacked, killing at least three crew members. Yemen's government believes Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group was responsible.

Who was killed in the commercial ship attack?

At least three crew members were killed. Two Pakistanis and an Indonesian national were among those confirmed dead.

Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait important?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is strategic, accounting for 12% of global trade. It has become a key focus due to the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

What are Iran's demands from the US?

Iran demands $300 billion in compensation for US and Israeli strikes and the release of up to $100 billion in frozen assets. These are conditions for a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Houthi Attack Bab El Mandeb Bab El-Mandeb 3 Crew Members Killed Yemeni Govt
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