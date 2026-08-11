A commercial ship was attacked, killing at least three crew members. Yemen's government believes Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group was responsible.
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Houthi Attack In Bab el-Mandeb Kills 3 Crew Members, Yemeni Govt Says
Two Yemeni coast guard sources and two military officials from the government confirmed the deaths. The Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Houthi attack on commercial ship killed three crew members.
- Bab el-Mandeb Strait, crucial for trade, faces Houthi threats.
- US and Iran remain deadlocked over Strait of Hormuz dispute.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?
Who was killed in the commercial ship attack?
At least three crew members were killed. Two Pakistanis and an Indonesian national were among those confirmed dead.
Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait important?
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is strategic, accounting for 12% of global trade. It has become a key focus due to the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
What are Iran's demands from the US?
Iran demands $300 billion in compensation for US and Israeli strikes and the release of up to $100 billion in frozen assets. These are conditions for a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
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