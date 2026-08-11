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English NewsCities‘Unhygienic’ Food Storage Found At Zepto Warehouse, Karnataka Govt Seals Facility

‘Unhygienic’ Food Storage Found At Zepto Warehouse, Karnataka Govt Seals Facility

Karnataka govt seals a Zepto warehouse in Bengaluru after finding unhygienic food storage and handling, along with labelling violations and misbranding.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
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  • Warehouse sealed; notice issued, legal action recommended against operators.

Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has sealed a Zepto warehouse operated by Nippon Express in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district after officials found multiple food safety violations during a special inspection drive on Tuesday. The department said the inspection uncovered non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling and storage conditions at the facility. 

Warehouse Sealed

The inspection was carried out at the Zepto warehouse in Hoskote taluk as part of a special food safety drive conducted under the guidance of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Officials examined the facility’s food products and handling practices, focusing on quality, safety, storage, labelling and compliance with requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

During the inspection, authorities observed several violations, including non-compliant labelling and misbranding of food products. Officials also found unhygienic conditions linked to food handling and storage.

The department said the conditions observed at the warehouse warranted immediate action. The facility was subsequently sealed in accordance with applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) framework.

Also Read: LPG At Rs 942, But Who Is Paying The Difference? Govt Reveals Rs 59,000 Crore Burden

Notice Issued

Following the sealing, the department issued a notice to the concerned Zepto warehouse.

Authorities have recommended that a case be filed before the relevant Adjudicating Officer, allowing further legal proceedings under applicable food safety laws.

The department said strict legal action would be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations.

The inspection forms part of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department’s efforts to conduct special checks on food businesses and ensure compliance with safety standards.

Also Read: Blinkit Store In Mumbai Shut After FDA Inspection Flags Cockroaches, Expired Food

Zepto Responds

A Zepto spokesperson said the company fully cooperated with authorities during the routine food safety inspection. The company said it has taken note of the observations and suggestions shared by officials and is taking necessary steps to address them. 

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
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Bengaluru Zepto Zepto Warehouse Sealed
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