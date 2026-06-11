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HomeEntertainmentOTTBhooth Bangla OTT Release: Here’s Where Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Will Stream On June 12

Bhooth Bangla OTT Release: Here’s Where Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Will Stream On June 12

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is set for its OTT release on Netflix from June 12. Check streaming details, cast, plot, box office performance and more.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy is set to stream on Netflix.
  • Akshay Kumar stars in the film about a haunted ancestral palace.
  • Siblings inherit the cursed property, triggering unsettling, fearful events.
  • The film globally grossed 269.22 crore rupees worldwide.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is all set for its digital premiere after its theatrical run. The film will now reach a wider audience as it prepares to stream on Netflix from June 12, marking one of the platform’s notable mid-year releases.

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Netflix OTT Premiere Date Confirmed

The wait is finally over for fans eager to watch Bhooth Bangla at home. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting June 12. The platform announced the release on social media with a playful promotional message, hinting at the spooky-comedy tone of the film and building anticipation among viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Cast, Crew And Production Details

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla brings back his celebrated collaboration with Akshay Kumar. The film is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani and Mithila Palkar, making it a star-heavy entertainer with strong comic and dramatic elements.

About Bhooth Bangla

Set against a supernatural backdrop, the film follows siblings Arjun and Meera, who inherit an old ancestral palace. What appears to be a fresh start quickly turns eerie when Arjun discovers a chilling local legend tied to the property.

The village nearby is said to be haunted by an evil spirit named Vadhusur, who is believed to abduct brides on their wedding night, leaving the entire region cursed.

Unaware of the danger, Arjun decides to host his sister Meera’s destination wedding at the same palace. However, this decision triggers a chain of unsettling events that plunge the family into chaos and fear.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar Makes 'India's First Rs 2000 Cr Fake Film' With Majnu Bhai Painting

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla continued its slow run at the box office by its 55th day. On Day 55, the film earned around Rs 0.08 crore, marking a 20% decline compared to the previous day’s collection of Rs 0.10 crore.

The horror-comedy recorded this Day 55 figure across 219 shows, taking its cumulative performance in India to Rs 181.93 crore net and Rs 215.47 crore gross.

Overseas markets have contributed Rs 53.75 crore in total so far, pushing the film’s global gross earnings to Rs 269.22 crore.

Overall, Bhooth Bangla has now accumulated approximately Rs 269.22 crore worldwide gross, with India contributing the bulk of the earnings, including a net collection of Rs 181.93 crore across 243,622 total shows to date.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment Netflix Bollywood Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla OTT Release
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