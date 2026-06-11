Sejal Pawar faced backlash for a comment in a video from Pranit More's show, where she spoke about comparing male cadaver genitals during anatomy sessions.
Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai MBBS Student Issues Statement After Deleting Apology Video, Unfollows Everyone On Instagram
Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai. She has now issued a fresh statement after deleting her apology video from Instagram.
- Sejal Pawar faced backlash for controversial anatomy remark video.
- She deleted apology, cleared Instagram, then issued new statement.
- Pawar, an MBBS student, held a profitable social media presence.
Sejal Pawar has come under heavy online criticism after a video from Pranit More’s show went viral on social media amid the ongoing Rs 375 Biryani controversy. In the video, she said that the genitals of the male cadavers are compared during anatomy sessions. Following the backlash, she initially issued an apology video. However, shortly after it went viral, she deleted the video, removed all her Instagram posts, cleared her display picture, and unfollowed everyone on the platform. She has since shared a fresh statement addressing the controversy.
Who Is Sejal Pawar?
As per her Instagram bio, which has now been removed, Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai.
According to screenshots on social media, she has previously been linked to cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni. However, ABP Live could not independently verify these claims.
My friend studies at KEM and these chats went viral in their college GC last year... Apparently she cheated on multiple guys and she uses ppl like tissue paper. https://t.co/egt6pmbyFx pic.twitter.com/xFPbDrIAAL— Lafda Enjoyer (@LafdaEnjoyerr) June 10, 2026
Sejal Pawar’s First Apology Video
In a video apology that later went viral, Sejal addressed the controversy and admitted her comment was inappropriate. “A part of the clip of something I said on a show three months ago is now going viral. I said a very wrong thing, I’m so sorry about that. I didn’t do it intentionally, and it’s bad to see whatever narrative has been said,” she said before defending her remarks.
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She added, “This was my first stand-up show, and I never imagined the clip would become an issue months later. I’m never gonna justify, I’m never gonna take the wrong side. I only wanted to give a public apology and assure I will never do that again.”
Towards the end of the video, she apologised again. “Maine agar aapke sentiments hurt kiye toh, I am sorry [If I have hurt your sentiments, I am sorry].”
ये इन्फ्लुएंसर सेजल पवार हैं, सेजल की भी एक क्लिप खूब वायरल है. सेजल ने कॉमेडियन प्रणीत मोरे के शो में अपनी कहानी सुनाई थी. सेजल ने खुद को डॉक्टर बताते हुए शो में घटिया बात कही थी.— Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 11, 2026
सेजल ने कहा था, "मेडिकल कॉलेज की एनाटॉमी लैब में जब लड़कियां पुरुषों के लाशों की चीर-फाड़ करती… pic.twitter.com/kmpxsgXu72
Sejal Pawar’s Second Apology After Removing Posts
After deleting her initial apology video and clearing her social media profile, Sejal issued another written statement expressing regret.
“I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn’t have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognise that impact matters more than intent,” she said.
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She further added, “I’m not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant.”
The MBBS student called it a learning experience. She wrote, “As a student, this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this happen ever again!”
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How Much Did She Earn Through Instagram?
Sejal Pawar had a verified account with around 103 posts and approximately 244K followers, while following 676 accounts, according to now-viral screenshots. She also reportedly ran a subscription-based community called “Sejal’s squad”, which had around 6.4K members.
According to a report by Mint, users could join the squad through a Rs 49 monthly subscription model. Based on this, her estimated monthly earnings may have been around Rs 3.13 lakh. After accounting for an approximate 30 per cent platform commission, her net earnings could have been over Rs 2.19 lakh per month.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversy surrounding Sejal Pawar?
Who is Sejal Pawar?
Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai. This information was based on her Instagram bio, which has since been removed.
How did Sejal Pawar initially respond to the criticism?
She first issued an apology video, which she later deleted. She also removed all Instagram posts, cleared her display picture, and unfollowed everyone on the platform.
Did Sejal Pawar issue another apology?
Yes, after deleting her initial apology and clearing her social media, she shared a fresh written statement expressing regret and taking responsibility for her words.
What were Sejal Pawar's estimated earnings from Instagram?
Through her subscription-based 'Sejal's squad,' with about 6.4K members, her estimated net monthly earnings could have been over Rs 2.19 lakh after platform commissions.