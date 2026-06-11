Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai MBBS Student Issues Statement After Deleting Apology Video, Unfollows Everyone On Instagram

Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai MBBS Student Issues Statement After Deleting Apology Video, Unfollows Everyone On Instagram

Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai. She has now issued a fresh statement after deleting her apology video from Instagram.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sejal Pawar faced backlash for controversial anatomy remark video.
  • She deleted apology, cleared Instagram, then issued new statement.
  • Pawar, an MBBS student, held a profitable social media presence.

Sejal Pawar has come under heavy online criticism after a video from Pranit More’s show went viral on social media amid the ongoing Rs 375 Biryani controversy. In the video, she said that the genitals of the male cadavers are compared during anatomy sessions. Following the backlash, she initially issued an apology video. However, shortly after it went viral, she deleted the video, removed all her Instagram posts, cleared her display picture, and unfollowed everyone on the platform. She has since shared a fresh statement addressing the controversy.

Who Is Sejal Pawar?

As per her Instagram bio, which has now been removed, Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai.

According to screenshots on social media, she has previously been linked to cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni. However, ABP Live could not independently verify these claims.

Sejal Pawar’s First Apology Video

In a video apology that later went viral, Sejal addressed the controversy and admitted her comment was inappropriate. “A part of the clip of something I said on a show three months ago is now going viral. I said a very wrong thing, I’m so sorry about that. I didn’t do it intentionally, and it’s bad to see whatever narrative has been said,” she said before defending her remarks. 

ALSO READ| Who Is Pranit More? Comedian Faces Backlash Over Viral ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy

She added, “This was my first stand-up show, and I never imagined the clip would become an issue months later. I’m never gonna justify, I’m never gonna take the wrong side. I only wanted to give a public apology and assure I will never do that again.”

Towards the end of the video, she apologised again. “Maine agar aapke sentiments hurt kiye toh, I am sorry [If I have hurt your sentiments, I am sorry].”

Sejal Pawar’s Second Apology After Removing Posts

After deleting her initial apology video and clearing her social media profile, Sejal issued another written statement expressing regret.

“I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn’t have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognise that impact matters more than intent,” she said.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Spotted At Mumbai Airport; Walk Hand In Hand Ahead Of July 5 Wedding

She further added, “I’m not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant.”

The MBBS student called it a learning experience. She wrote, “As a student, this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this happen ever again!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sejal Pawar (@_sejalpwr_)

How Much Did She Earn Through Instagram?

Sejal Pawar had a verified account with around 103 posts and approximately 244K followers, while following 676 accounts, according to now-viral screenshots. She also reportedly ran a subscription-based community called “Sejal’s squad”, which had around 6.4K members.

According to a report by Mint, users could join the squad through a Rs 49 monthly subscription model. Based on this, her estimated monthly earnings may have been around Rs 3.13 lakh. After accounting for an approximate 30 per cent platform commission, her net earnings could have been over Rs 2.19 lakh per month.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Sejal Pawar?

Sejal Pawar faced backlash for a comment in a video from Pranit More's show, where she spoke about comparing male cadaver genitals during anatomy sessions.

Who is Sejal Pawar?

Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai. This information was based on her Instagram bio, which has since been removed.

How did Sejal Pawar initially respond to the criticism?

She first issued an apology video, which she later deleted. She also removed all Instagram posts, cleared her display picture, and unfollowed everyone on the platform.

Did Sejal Pawar issue another apology?

Yes, after deleting her initial apology and clearing her social media, she shared a fresh written statement expressing regret and taking responsibility for her words.

What were Sejal Pawar's estimated earnings from Instagram?

Through her subscription-based 'Sejal's squad,' with about 6.4K members, her estimated net monthly earnings could have been over Rs 2.19 lakh after platform commissions.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video MBBS MUMBAI ENtertainment News Sejal Pawar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai MBBS Student Issues Statement After Deleting Apology Video, Unfollows Everyone On Instagram
Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai MBBS Student Issues Statement After Deleting Apology Video
Celebrities
'Why Put This On Social Media?': Bombay HC Asks Salman Khan’s Neighbour To Delete Defamatory Content
'Why Put This On Social Media?': Bombay HC Asks Salman Khan’s Neighbour To Delete Defamatory Content
Celebrities
'Against Those Trying To Push Anti-India Agendas': Elvish Yadav On Supporting BJP, NEET Paper Leak Row
'Against Those Trying To Push Anti-India Agendas': Elvish Yadav On Supporting BJP, NEET Paper Leak Row
Celebrities
PM Modi Mourns Loss Of Bharathiraja, Calls Him ‘Towering Figure’ Who Transformed Tamil Cinema
PM Modi Mourns Loss Of Bharathiraja, Calls Him ‘Towering Figure’ Who Transformed Tamil Cinema
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis
West Bengal Protest: Eggs Thrown at TMC Leader Sukumar Dutta Outside Court
TMC-Congress Buzz: Sougata Roy Says Alliance or Merger Options Are Open
UP Power Row: Energy Minister Questions UPPCL Over 10% Fuel Surcharge Hike
Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget