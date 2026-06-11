Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai MBBS Student Issues Statement After Deleting Apology Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sejal Pawar faced backlash for controversial anatomy remark video.

She deleted apology, cleared Instagram, then issued new statement.

Pawar, an MBBS student, held a profitable social media presence.

Sejal Pawar has come under heavy online criticism after a video from Pranit More’s show went viral on social media amid the ongoing Rs 375 Biryani controversy. In the video, she said that the genitals of the male cadavers are compared during anatomy sessions. Following the backlash, she initially issued an apology video. However, shortly after it went viral, she deleted the video, removed all her Instagram posts, cleared her display picture, and unfollowed everyone on the platform. She has since shared a fresh statement addressing the controversy.

Who Is Sejal Pawar?

As per her Instagram bio, which has now been removed, Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai.



According to screenshots on social media, she has previously been linked to cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni. However, ABP Live could not independently verify these claims.

My friend studies at KEM and these chats went viral in their college GC last year... Apparently she cheated on multiple guys and she uses ppl like tissue paper. https://t.co/egt6pmbyFx pic.twitter.com/xFPbDrIAAL — Lafda Enjoyer (@LafdaEnjoyerr) June 10, 2026

Sejal Pawar’s First Apology Video

In a video apology that later went viral, Sejal addressed the controversy and admitted her comment was inappropriate. “A part of the clip of something I said on a show three months ago is now going viral. I said a very wrong thing, I’m so sorry about that. I didn’t do it intentionally, and it’s bad to see whatever narrative has been said,” she said before defending her remarks.

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She added, “This was my first stand-up show, and I never imagined the clip would become an issue months later. I’m never gonna justify, I’m never gonna take the wrong side. I only wanted to give a public apology and assure I will never do that again.”

Towards the end of the video, she apologised again. “Maine agar aapke sentiments hurt kiye toh, I am sorry [If I have hurt your sentiments, I am sorry].”

Sejal Pawar’s Second Apology After Removing Posts

After deleting her initial apology video and clearing her social media profile, Sejal issued another written statement expressing regret.

“I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn’t have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognise that impact matters more than intent,” she said.

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She further added, “I’m not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant.”

The MBBS student called it a learning experience. She wrote, “As a student, this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this happen ever again!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sejal Pawar (@_sejalpwr_)

How Much Did She Earn Through Instagram?

Sejal Pawar had a verified account with around 103 posts and approximately 244K followers, while following 676 accounts, according to now-viral screenshots. She also reportedly ran a subscription-based community called “Sejal’s squad”, which had around 6.4K members.

According to a report by Mint, users could join the squad through a Rs 49 monthly subscription model. Based on this, her estimated monthly earnings may have been around Rs 3.13 lakh. After accounting for an approximate 30 per cent platform commission, her net earnings could have been over Rs 2.19 lakh per month.