‘Why Lathicharge Students?’: Hospitalised Mahato Says Hunger Strike Will Continue, Seeks Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student leader continues 10-day hunger strike from Ranchi hospital.

He writes open letter, thanks supporters, alleges police lathicharge.

Demands impartial probe into police action, urges continued fight.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato of the JPSC-JSSC Nyay Manch has continued his indefinite hunger strike for 10 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand. After his health deteriorated, he was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi on Monday (August 10).

From the hospital, Mahato has now written an open letter to students, thanking those who participated in the Jharkhand Assembly gherao and demanding action against those responsible for the alleged lathicharge during the peaceful protest.

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Mahato’s Message From Sadar Hospital

In his letter, Mahato said the struggle would continue until complete justice was delivered. He said that while his body may have become weak, his resolve to seek justice and continue the fight would not weaken.

“I am undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi on the 10th day of my indefinite hunger strike, and my hunger strike continues despite being in hospital. It will continue further. Even as I receive treatment, my struggle and resolve remain firm. My body may become weak, but my demand for justice and my resolve to continue the struggle can never weaken,” Mahato wrote.

सदर अस्पताल से संघर्ष और इंसाफ के नाम खुला पत्र, अस्पताल में भी अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल 10 वें दिन जारी, विधान सभा घेराव कार्यक्रम को एतिहासिक सफल बनाने वाले सभी सहयोगियों को धन्यवाद, शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन पर लाठीचार्ज करने वालों पर कार्रवाई हो, सम्पूर्ण न्याय तक संघर्ष जारी… pic.twitter.com/gMHbRRdBxx — Devendra Nath Mahto (@DevendraNathMa9) August 11, 2026

He said the campaign against alleged corruption and irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment process had been continuing since July 5.

‘Why Was Police Lathicharge Carried Out?’

Mahato alleged that during the Assembly gherao, police took him and around 100 other students to a designated location and later resorted to pushing and lathicharge without warning while they were sitting peacefully.

He said he was subsequently taken to Sadar Hospital by ambulance.

“Why did the police lathicharge me and around 100 students accompanying me? If the police intended to resort to lathicharge, why did they take us to that location in the first place? I want an answer,” he wrote.

‘Police Action Was Extremely Unfortunate’

Mahato described the alleged police action against him and fellow students as “extremely unfortunate and condemnable”, saying they were raising their voices for their democratic rights.

“I want to make it clear to the Jharkhand government that students' voices cannot be suppressed through lathicharge and the use of force. We are not taking the path of violence; we are fighting for our rights through the Constitution and democratic means,” he said.

Demands Impartial Probe Into Police Action

Mahato demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged police action against him and his fellow students.

He also sought appropriate action against those responsible for using force during the peaceful protest.

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Mahato appealed to all students and young people to continue the fight for justice in a peaceful and democratic manner.