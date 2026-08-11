‘Cab Driver Moved Despite Red Signal’: AR Rahman’s Son Ameen On Porsche Accident In Chennai

Singer AR Ameen, son of composer AR Rahman, sustained minor injuries after a road accident in Chennai on Monday. The singer later clarified that he was travelling in the passenger seat when the collision occurred, disputing reports that he was behind the wheel. His sister, Khatija Rahman, also shared details of the incident, saying Ameen and his friend were on their way to the airport when another vehicle moved ahead despite a red signal. Police, however, gave a different account, stating that Ameen was driving. No one suffered injuries, and those involved were provided basic first aid before being released.

AR Ameen Says He Was Passenger

Hours after reports about the accident emerged, Ameen addressed the incident through Instagram Stories. He said he was travelling to the airport with a friend when the collision took place and specifically clarified that he was seated beside the driver. “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us,” he wrote.

Ameen also thanked his family, friends, and well-wishers for checking on him and sending messages of support.

“I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me.”

He concluded his message by writing, “Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support.”

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Khatija Rahman Shares Accident Details

Ameen also reshared a statement posted by his sister Khatija Rahman, who offered a similar account of what happened. “Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision,” she said.

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Khatija added, “By God's grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe.” She also urged media outlets and others reporting on the incident to verify details with the family to avoid creating unnecessary worry and distress.

Police Give Different Account

Police provided a different version of the incident. According to the authorities, the accident took place around 3.30 am near Guindy, Chennai, involving a luxury SUV and a hatchback operated by a cab aggregator.

Police told Hindustan Times that Ameen was driving the SUV when the collision occurred. The hatchback was reportedly travelling on the left side of the road before entering the main lane, resulting in the crash. Ameen, his friend and the hatchback driver reportedly suffered minor injuries and received basic first aid. No casualties were reported, and both vehicles were seized.

Cases have been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act, including Section 337, concerning causing injury, and Section 279, relating to rash or negligent driving on a public road. While Ameen and his sister have maintained that he was in the passenger seat, the police version states that he was driving. The conflicting accounts have added another dimension to the Chennai accident as authorities continue with the case.