‘You Should At Least Dress Properly’: Rekha Gupta Targets AAP MLA Over Viral Video

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anil Jha Vats over a viral video purportedly showing him sitting in his undergarments while signing documents for constituents.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows the AAP MLA from Kirari in northwest Delhi sitting cross-legged on a chair, wearing a vest and shorts, with a saffron cloth draped over his lap.

The footage was reportedly recorded while Jha was signing application forms submitted by constituents for a Delhi government scheme providing financial assistance to women. Several people, including women, can be seen waiting in a queue in front of his desk.

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Rekha Gupta Slams MLA Over Attire

Referring to the video during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, Gupta criticised Jha over his attire and said elected representatives should maintain decorum, particularly while interacting with women constituents.

“Your behaviour is shameful. You should at least dress properly when women come to you to get their papers signed,” the Chief Minister said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, raised the issue of women's respect and dignity in the House.



CM Gupta said that any derogatory remarks, indecent behaviour or objectionable gestures towards women are… pic.twitter.com/J4QocXJ3X7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

“I saw their reel. Delhi’s people are questioning you. You should be ashamed. I have seen the recordings. This is not how a public representative should behave,” she added.

The BJP leader said the dignity and respect of women must be protected in public life, adding that indecent behaviour or objectionable gestures towards women were inconsistent with democratic values and the dignity of the Assembly.

Gupta said safeguarding women's dignity was the collective responsibility of all elected representatives and asserted that the Delhi government was committed to protecting women's rights and dignity.

Gupta Accuses Jha Of Obscene Gestures

Gupta also accused Jha of making obscene gestures during Assembly proceedings and called for action against him.

“The House is the supreme forum for democratic decorum and dignity. The uncivil behaviour of the Aam Aadmi Party and their MLA will not be tolerated under any circumstances. A complaint will be lodged at the appropriate level in this regard,” she told reporters.

Meet Aam Aadmi Party's MLA : Anil Jha Vats!!



> MLA from Kirari Assembly



> Wears Kacha and Baniyan



> Sits outside his home



> Signs documents without even reading them



> Claims to be an MLA from Padhi-Likhi Political Party!! pic.twitter.com/xYozn5liVH — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) August 10, 2026

Anil Jha Denies Allegation

Jha denied Gupta's allegation and challenged her to produce video evidence showing him making any such gestures.

“Let them show it, bring out the video. What did I say? Their people discuss so many things here, but the Chief Minister does not say anything about that,” he said.

Jha added that there would be “big question marks” over such alleged instances of bias when they were discussed in the future.

“No one made any gesture,” he said.