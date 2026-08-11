India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCities‘You Should At Least Dress Properly’: Rekha Gupta Targets AAP MLA Over Viral Video

‘You Should At Least Dress Properly’: Rekha Gupta Targets AAP MLA Over Viral Video

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slammed AAP MLA Anil Jha over a viral video showing him in vest and shorts while signing forms for women. Jha denied misconduct and sought video proof.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi CM criticized MLA for signing papers in undergarments.
  • CM urged decorum, especially when interacting with women constituents.
  • CM accused MLA of obscene gestures; Jha denied allegations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anil Jha Vats over a viral video purportedly showing him sitting in his undergarments while signing documents for constituents.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows the AAP MLA from Kirari in northwest Delhi sitting cross-legged on a chair, wearing a vest and shorts, with a saffron cloth draped over his lap.

The footage was reportedly recorded while Jha was signing application forms submitted by constituents for a Delhi government scheme providing financial assistance to women. Several people, including women, can be seen waiting in a queue in front of his desk.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Is 'Integral' Part Of India: MEA Responds To China’s Renaming Move

Rekha Gupta Slams MLA Over Attire

Referring to the video during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, Gupta criticised Jha over his attire and said elected representatives should maintain decorum, particularly while interacting with women constituents.

“Your behaviour is shameful. You should at least dress properly when women come to you to get their papers signed,” the Chief Minister said.

“I saw their reel. Delhi’s people are questioning you. You should be ashamed. I have seen the recordings. This is not how a public representative should behave,” she added.

The BJP leader said the dignity and respect of women must be protected in public life, adding that indecent behaviour or objectionable gestures towards women were inconsistent with democratic values and the dignity of the Assembly.

Gupta said safeguarding women's dignity was the collective responsibility of all elected representatives and asserted that the Delhi government was committed to protecting women's rights and dignity.

Gupta Accuses Jha Of Obscene Gestures

Gupta also accused Jha of making obscene gestures during Assembly proceedings and called for action against him.

“The House is the supreme forum for democratic decorum and dignity. The uncivil behaviour of the Aam Aadmi Party and their MLA will not be tolerated under any circumstances. A complaint will be lodged at the appropriate level in this regard,” she told reporters.

Anil Jha Denies Allegation

Jha denied Gupta's allegation and challenged her to produce video evidence showing him making any such gestures.

“Let them show it, bring out the video. What did I say? Their people discuss so many things here, but the Chief Minister does not say anything about that,” he said.

Jha added that there would be “big question marks” over such alleged instances of bias when they were discussed in the future.

“No one made any gesture,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident led to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticizing AAP MLA Anil Jha Vats?

A viral video showed MLA Anil Jha Vats sitting in his undergarments while signing documents for constituents. The footage depicted him in a vest and shorts, with a saffron cloth draped over his lap.

Why did Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticize MLA Anil Jha Vats's attire?

Gupta criticized his attire, stating that elected representatives should maintain decorum, especially when interacting with women constituents. She deemed his behavior shameful and questioned it publicly.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 11 Aug 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video AAP Vs BJP Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Anil Jha
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘You Should At Least Dress Properly’: Rekha Gupta Targets AAP MLA Over Viral Video
‘You Should At Least Dress Properly’: Rekha Gupta Targets AAP MLA Over Viral Video
Cities
Dhruv Rathee’s Video On Hindu Deities Withheld In India After Centre’s Order, Google Tells Delhi HC
Dhruv Rathee’s Video On Hindu Gods Withheld In India: Google Tells Delhi HC
Cities
JSSC-CGL Paper Leaked In 2024? Ex-TDPL Manager Claims Rs 12L Taken From 15 Candidates
JSSC-CGL Paper Leaked In 2024? Ex-TDPL Manager Claims Rs 12L Taken From 15 Candidates
Cities
Ranchi Student Protest: ABVP Marches To Assembly Over Exam Irregularities, Demands Action
Ranchi Student Protest: ABVP Marches To Assembly Over Exam Irregularities, Demands Action
Advertisement

Videos

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners
Ranchi: Ranchi Tensions Persist as ABVP Workers Detained During Assembly March
ABVP Protest in Ranchi: Workers Detained Amid Clash With Police
RANCHI: Ranchi Student Lathi-Charge Sparks Political Backlash Against Hemant Soren Government
Ranchi: Tyres Burned, Shops Shut as BJP Intensifies Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget