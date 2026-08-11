A viral video showed MLA Anil Jha Vats sitting in his undergarments while signing documents for constituents. The footage depicted him in a vest and shorts, with a saffron cloth draped over his lap.
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‘You Should At Least Dress Properly’: Rekha Gupta Targets AAP MLA Over Viral Video
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slammed AAP MLA Anil Jha over a viral video showing him in vest and shorts while signing forms for women. Jha denied misconduct and sought video proof.
- Delhi CM criticized MLA for signing papers in undergarments.
- CM urged decorum, especially when interacting with women constituents.
- CM accused MLA of obscene gestures; Jha denied allegations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident led to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticizing AAP MLA Anil Jha Vats?
Why did Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticize MLA Anil Jha Vats's attire?
Gupta criticized his attire, stating that elected representatives should maintain decorum, especially when interacting with women constituents. She deemed his behavior shameful and questioned it publicly.
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