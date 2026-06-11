Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yadav clarified political neutrality amidst criticism, citing past legal issues.

He advocated accountability for paper leaks, suggesting ministerial resignations.

Supreme Court quashed the FIR against Yadav in the snake venom case.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has responded to growing online criticism over his perceived political stance and his earlier silence on the NEET paper leak controversy. Through a series of posts, he clarified his position on student-related issues, reiterated his political neutrality, and addressed the ongoing scrutiny surrounding his public statements.

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Clarifying Political Allegations

Responding to criticism linking him with political affiliations, Yadav firmly pushed back against claims of being a supporter of any political party.

In a detailed post, he wrote, "For those calling me a BJP supporter, let me make one thing clear: it was Maneka Gandhi, a BJP leader at the time, who got a fake snake venom case filed against me. So I have no personal attachment to any political party."

He further mentioned that his stance is guided by principles rather than political loyalty, adding, "I know the difference between right and wrong. I support students and their genuine concerns, but I will always oppose anyone trying to push anti-India agendas under the cover of student activism. I have raised my voice against such things before, and I will continue to do so."

For those calling me a BJP supporter, let me make one thing clear: it was Maneka Gandhi, a BJP leader at the time, who got a fake snake venom case filed against me. So I have no personal attachment to any political party.

I know the difference between right and wrong. I support… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 11, 2026

'Resignations Should Happen', Says Elvish Amid NEET Paper Leak Row

Addressing questions over his silence on the NEET paper leak controversy, Yadav clarified that he had already spoken about the issue in the past and reiterated his position against such malpractice.

He stated, "And for all those asking why I haven’t spoken on the NEET paper leak - first of all, I raised my voice on this issue two years ago, and I’m doing so again today. I am completely against paper leaks. Everyone involved, at any level, must be thoroughly investigated and held accountable. Students deserve a fair system."

The influencer also took a stronger stance on accountability within the education system, suggesting consequences for those responsible.

He said, "And if the resignation of any minister can help ensure accountability and prevent such incidents from happening again, then yes - resignations should happen. No individual or position should be above the interests of students and the integrity of the education system."

And for all those asking why I haven’t spoken on the NEET paper leak - first of all, I raised my voice on this issue two years ago, and I’m doing so again today.

I am completely against paper leaks. Everyone involved, at any level, must be thoroughly investigated and held… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 11, 2026

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What Was The Snake Venom Case?

The renewed attention comes against the backdrop of the controversial snake venom case that placed Yadav under intense legal scrutiny in late 2023.

The case involved allegations that snake venom was being used as a recreational drug at rave parties in Noida. Yadav was accused of arranging the venom and allegedly using snakes during video shoots. In November 2023, Noida Police arrested five individuals after busting a suspected snake smuggling racket following a raid in Sector 51.

In a major legal development, the Supreme Court recently quashed the FIR against Elvish Yadav in connection with the case. Following the verdict, Yadav expressed relief and described the day as his “Independence Day”, saying he had full faith in the judicial process throughout the ordeal.