Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reality contestant Akanksha Chamola revealed her bisexuality before marriage.

She openly shared having non-intimate relations with women.

Akanksha finds comfort and emotional security in women's company.

She also previously disclosed her impending divorce from husband Gaurav.

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, has made a deeply personal revelation during her stint on Lock Upp Season 2. After previously speaking about her marital separation, the reality show contestant has now opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she identified as bisexual before her marriage and had been in relationships with women. The candid admission came during a recent episode after a private conversation reportedly became known to fellow contestant, Shreya Kalra.

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Akanksha Addresses Her Sexuality After Conversation Is Exposed

During the latest episode, Akanksha learnt that fellow contestant Shreya Kalra had overheard a personal conversation backstage and later shared it with Sufi Motiwala. When asked about the matter, Akanksha chose to address it openly.

She said, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females." [I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate.]

🚨 Akanksha Chamola admits she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna.



She revealed that she had been in relationships with women before her marriage. pic.twitter.com/bHoS602cGD — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 4, 2026

'Women Have Always Been My Safe Space'

Akanksha shared that she has always found comfort and emotional security in the company of women. She said, "Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male-dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that." [I like girls. I admire them, I'm attracted towards them. I think they are my safe space. Growing up, I felt it's a very male-dominated world, so you always turn to your mother and sisters... somewhere, the comfort you get from them is different. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort, and I thrive in that.]

She further added, "Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. It's a tag that society has given, for me it's pure love." [We live in a society where people say girls can't be friends because there's jealousy or competition between them. I never felt that. For me, all females are beautiful. It's a tag that society has given, but for me, it's pure love.]

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Earlier, Akanksha Spoke About Her Marriage

This is not the first personal disclosure Akanksha has made on the reality show. Earlier, she revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna are moving towards divorce after living separately for nearly a year.

(With inputs from IANS)