Amit Shah Ready To Discuss Delhi Police Action On Protesters In Parliament, Says Rijiju

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government offers discussion on student protests; Home Minister responds.

Opposition demands Home Minister address alleged police force.

Opposition seeks answers regarding Ram Temple donation theft.

This deadlock causes parliamentary disruptions, hindering crucial legislation.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that the government is ready to discuss issues related to the students' protests in Parliament. He appealed to the Opposition to allow the House to function smoothly.

Rijiju said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is prepared to respond on the issue of the use of force and baton-charge against protesting students, but urged the Opposition not to create a ruckus.

"The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," Rijiju said.

Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process, Rijiju cautioned against disruptions by Opposition at the time of Home Minister's statements. "My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister," he said.

"They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion," Rijiju added.

The issue has been a major point of contention between the government and the Opposition and has contributed to disruptions in Parliament over the past few days.

However, the Opposition has questioned why the Home Minister would be willing to address the issue concerning students but not the allegations related to the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple.

The Opposition has maintained that the parliamentary deadlock will not end until the government agrees to statements on both issues.

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Deadlock To Continue Until Shah Addresses Student Protest Issue: Congress

The deadlock between the government and the Opposition in Parliament is likely to continue unless Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement on the alleged police excesses against students, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday.

Priyanka said the Opposition was seeking a response from the Home Minister on the alleged use of force and baton-charge against students during protests over examination irregularities.

"I think the deadlock in Parliament will continue till the Union Home Minister gives a statement," Priyanka told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

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The Opposition has also raised the issue of the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and demanded that the government address the matter in Parliament.

The standoff has resulted in repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20. The Opposition has been pressing the government over the police action against students, while the government has urged opposition parties to participate in discussions and allow legislative business to proceed.

With only four days of the session remaining, the continuing impasse has also cast uncertainty over several major bills listed for consideration.

The proposed legislation on women's reservation, delimitation and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) did not figure in the Lok Sabha's list of business on Monday.