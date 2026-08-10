Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte was arrested by the state CID due to alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. His arrest came amid ongoing agitation over the issue.
Jharkhand CID Arrests Former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte Amid Student Protests
Former JPSC chairman Khiangte was arrested by CID amid protests over exam irregularities. Students marching to the Assembly faced water cannons and baton charge.
- Agitation over recruitment irregularities enters 17th day.
- Protesters marched assembly, police used water cannons, batons.
- Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte arrested over exam irregularities.
Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte has been arrested by the state CID in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, sources said on Monday.
The arrest came as the agitation over alleged irregularities entered its 17th day, with protesters marching towards the state assembly, which is currently in session.
Before You Go
BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was the former JPSC chairman arrested?
What are the main demands of the protesters?
Protesters are demanding comprehensive reforms in JPSC and JSSC, and the cancellation of several recruitment examinations. They also seek an independent investigation by the CBI or retired High Court judges.
How has the government responded to the protesters' demands?
The government claimed to have accepted 98% of the protesters' demands after talks. However, protesters stated that only three of the thirteen examinations they wanted scrapped were agreed to be cancelled.