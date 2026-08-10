Priyanka Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Barefoot, Seeks Lord Ganesha’s Blessings: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple for blessings.

She returns to Indian cinema with upcoming film 'Varanasi'.

Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' stars Mahesh Babu, out 2027.

Film spans continents, entirely shot using IMAX cameras.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India for the shoot of her upcoming film Varanasi with Mahesh Babu, visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on second sawan somwar. The actor was spotted barefoot as she stepped out of the temple and headed towards her car.

Priyanka Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

A now-viral video shows Priyanka exiting the Siddhivinayak Temple after offering prayers. The actor, dressed in a pink suit, was seen carrying prasad from the temple as she made her way to her car.

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Priyanka also smiled and waved at fans and paps gathered outside the temple.

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The temple visit comes a day after Priyanka shared a picture of her daughter, Malti Marie, looking at the Mumbai skyline from their flight as they were about to land in the city. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “Seeing Mumbai through her eyes hits different.”

About ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka Chopra is making her return to Indian cinema after a seven-year hiatus with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

On Mahesh Babu’s 51st birthday on Sunday, Rajamouli dropped the actor’s first look from the film. Sharing two pictures, the filmmaker wrote, “Fierce isn’t his only shade… RUDHRA in Varanasi.”

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Earlier this month, footage featuring Mahesh Babu’s intense action sequence from the film was leaked online. In the video, the actor appeared covered in blood as he walked towards a ghat before immersing himself in the river, seemingly following an intense fight sequence.

The film’s shoot is reportedly nearing completion. Rajamouli has revealed that around 80 per cent of the film has already been shot and that the story spans multiple continents and time periods.

“The journey of Varanasi goes from Varanasi to Antarctica, then to Africa, then travels back in time to Ancient Rome, and finally returns to Varanasi,” Rajamouli said in a recent interview with European magazine Tsounami.

The filmmaker also said that while a teaser has already been released, he deliberately chose not to reveal too much about the story. “We wanted to give audiences a glimpse of the experience without revealing the story,” he said. Rajamouli further revealed that Varanasi will be the first non-English film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.