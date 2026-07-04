Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's new film titled 'Wicked Sunny'.

Title evokes nostalgia, matches film's expected comic tone.

Kumar portrays a distinct, wacky comic character avatar.

Film marks duo's ninth project, extending successful partnership.

Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan are continuing one of Bollywood's most successful actor-director partnerships. After joining hands for Bhooth Bangla and the upcoming Haiwaan, the duo has reportedly finalised the title of yet another project backed by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films. According to the latest reports, the film will be called 'Wicked Sunny', a title that is expected to spark nostalgia while perfectly matching the film's comic tone.

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Why Makers Reportedly Settled On 'Wicked Sunny'

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming film has officially been titled Wicked Sunny.

A source told the publication, "The film has been titled Wicked Sunny. The makers believe that the title does complete justice to the film’s zone as well as its lead character. Moreover, Wicked Sunny has strong recall value. It was the name of the theme played during Akshay Kumar’s scenes in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). The theme remains extremely catchy and popular even 22 years after the film’s release."

The report further suggests that the title was chosen because it reflects the film's quirky spirit while also carrying a nostalgic connection for audiences familiar with Akshay Kumar's earlier work.

Akshay Kumar To Return In A Fresh Comic Avatar

The same source also revealed that the film will present Akshay Kumar in a completely different comedic role from his recent outings.

The source added, "Wicked Sunny will feature Akshay Kumar in a wacky comic avatar, distinctly different from the characters he has played in recent comic capers such as Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. Fans are going to have a blast watching Akshay go all-out. Moreover, the title is only going to further enhance the hype surrounding the film."

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A Long-Running Collaboration Continues

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have shared an enduring creative partnership over the years. Together, they have delivered seven films, Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010), and Bhooth Bangla.

Their forthcoming film Haiwaan, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, will mark their eighth collaboration. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 11 September 2026, while Wicked Sunny is set to become the actor-director duo's ninth project together.