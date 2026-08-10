13 Killed, 39 Injured In Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russia's Nizhnekamsk, TANECO Refinery

At least 13 people, including a child, were killed and 39 others injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial and civilian targets in Nizhnekamsk, Russian authorities said on Monday, in one of the country's deadliest civilian attacks in months.

Ukraine's military said it had targeted Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan region, around 800 km (497 miles) east of Moscow, and reported that a fire broke out at the facility.

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal case over what they described as a terrorist attack, alleging that Ukraine had struck residential areas and that a child was among those killed, Reuters reported.

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Tatarstan's regional head Rustam Minnikhanov declared a period of mourning, Nizhnekamsk Mayor Radmir Belyayev said in a Telegram post.

Videos verified by Reuters showed smoke rising over the oil refinery following the attack.

TANECO Refinery Targeted Again

The TANECO refinery, which was also targeted by Ukraine in early June, processed 17 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024. It produced 2.7 million tonnes of petrol and 8.5 million tonnes of diesel fuel during the year.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries in recent months as part of a campaign aimed at disrupting Moscow's fuel supplies. The strikes have contributed to fuel shortages in parts of Russia, although Russian authorities have said most of the initial supply problems have since been addressed.

Kyiv has said it wants to bring the consequences of Russia's war closer to ordinary Russians. Moscow has also imported fuel from abroad to bolster domestic supplies.

Both Sides Report Deadly Strikes

The latest attack came a day after Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out deadly strikes.

Three people were killed and 37 injured in a Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where a multi-storey apartment building was hit, according to local authorities.

In Russia's Belgorod region, authorities said five people were killed and 25 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack.

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Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly denied deliberately targeting civilians in the conflict.