The attack on Nizhnekamsk resulted in at least 13 deaths, including a child, and 39 injuries. It targeted industrial and civilian sites, including the TANECO oil refinery.
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13 Killed, 39 Injured In Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russia's Nizhnekamsk, TANECO Refinery
A Ukrainian drone attack on Nizhnekamsk killed 13, including a child, and injured 39, Russian authorities said. Ukraine said it targeted the TANECO refinery, while both sides reported deadly strikes.
- Ukrainian drone strike killed 13, injured 39 in Nizhnekamsk.
- Strike targeted TANECO oil refinery in Tatarstan, causing fire.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the recent Ukrainian drone attack on Nizhnekamsk?
Which specific facility was targeted in the Ukrainian drone attack in Tatarstan?
Ukraine's military targeted Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan region, 800 km east of Moscow. A fire broke out there, and the facility was also targeted in early June.
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