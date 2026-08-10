Guru Randhawa Breaks Silence On Fine Shyt Backlash, Calls It ‘Silly Little Slang’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guru Randhawa's 'Fine Shyt' criticized for problematic portrayal of women.

Randhawa dismissed backlash, calling the phrase 'silly little slang'.

He visited Golden Temple, sharing a message of unwavering faith.

Singer Tony Kakkar playfully mocked the ongoing controversy online.

Guru Randhawa has responded to the criticism surrounding his latest song Fine Shyt, which has drawn heavy trolling since its release. Several social media users accused the track and its music video of portraying women in a problematic manner, particularly in a corporate workplace setting. Addressing the backlash on Instagram, Randhawa appeared unfazed and described the controversial phrase as “a silly little slang”. He also joked about making songs that stay in listeners’ heads. Before speaking about the criticism, the singer visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and shared a message about faith. Meanwhile, Tony Kakkar also took a playful dig at the controversy online.

Guru Randhawa Responds To Fine Shyt Backlash

Fine Shyt has faced criticism online since its release on Thursday, with some viewers describing the song as cringe and accusing its video of sexualising women in a professional environment. Randhawa responded by sharing a video of himself driving a Porsche through a desert landscape. In the accompanying Instagram caption, he wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang… calm down, calm down, calm down fam."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Rather than directly addressing the accusations against the song, the singer appeared to take a light approach to the online reaction.

Guru Randhawa Visits Golden Temple Amid Backlash

Before addressing the criticism, Randhawa visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. On Sunday, he shared a photograph of himself sitting near the Amrit Sarovar.

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun Mobbed By Fans In Vizag After Waving From Sunroof; Shares Update On ‘Raaka’

Although he did not specifically mention the controversy, his caption focused on faith and remaining steady through difficult periods. Written in Punjabi, it roughly translated to, "Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward."

ALSO READ | Man Dressed Up As ‘Pushpa’ Joins ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ March In Jharkhand: WATCH

The Fine Shyt video is set in an office and begins with a disclaimer stating that all individuals featured are above 18 and that the story is fictional. Randhawa plays a senior professional surrounded by younger colleagues, including several women, who dance and sing around him. The portrayal has prompted criticism from some viewers, who questioned the treatment of the female characters and accused the video of sexualising a workplace setting.

This is not the first time Randhawa has faced criticism over a music video. His earlier song Azul also attracted backlash over allegations concerning the portrayal of schoolgirls.

Tony Kakkar Takes A Dig At Guru Randhawa

Amid the controversy, singer Tony Kakkar joined the online conversation with a humorous video aimed at his fellow singer.

Pretending to be on a phone call with Randhawa, Kakkar joked about the situation and said, "Yes, Guru bhai! What have you done, yaar? You did it all by yourself and didn't even tell me. Would I have picked up your call? No, no, I don't answer anyone's calls, but I would definitely have picked up yours."

The exchange added another layer to the ongoing social media discussion around Fine Shyt, as Randhawa continues to face mixed reactions to the track.