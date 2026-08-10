No More Talks With Delegation, Will Speak Directly To CM: Devendra Mahto Warns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protesters now demand direct talks with CM Hemant Soren.

Police used water cannons, tear gas, injuring some students.

Leader Mahto joined protest on stretcher, condemning police.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Monday said protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants would no longer hold talks with government delegations and would instead seek to speak directly with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Addressing students during their ‘Siege of the Assembly’ march in Ranchi, Mahto said the movement would not stop until their demands were accepted. He accused the government of suppressing the students’ voice with water cannons and tear gas, and warned that continued inaction could put the Chief Minister’s position in jeopardy.

‘Directly To The CM’

Mahto said students had already held three rounds of talks with the government but had received no satisfactory resolution.

“We will no longer talk to delegations. We will speak directly to the Chief Minister,” Mahto said, making it clear that the protesters wanted the state’s top leadership to address their demands.

He said the agitation had grown beyond a student protest and had now become a “people’s movement”.

“If the students’ demands are not met, the Chief Minister’s position will be in jeopardy,” Mahto warned, adding that the government would be shaken if it continued to ignore the protesters.

Mahto, who joined the march after a nine-day hunger strike, arrived at the protest in an ambulance and participated in the demonstration on a stretcher.

Also Read: Jharkhand CID Arrests Former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte Amid Student Protests

Tear Gas, Water Cannons

The protest intensified as JPSC-JSSC aspirants marched towards the Vidhan Sabha and breached barbed-wire barricades put up along the route. Police subsequently used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Tear-gas shells were also fired, triggering a stampede-like situation among the protesters. Some students were reportedly injured in the chaos. Despite the police action, the number of protesters increased, while Ranchi Police appealed to the students to maintain peace.

Mahto condemned the use of force, saying the government was “scared” and was using the police to suppress the students’ movement.

“This movement is not going to stop,” he said, insisting that the government must accept the students’ demands.

He also said the use of water cannons and tear gas on the Chief Minister’s birthday was effectively a “gift” that was bringing shame to Jharkhand.

Reiterating his warning, Mahto said the agitation would continue until the government addressed the students’ grievances, adding that “no one can stop” the movement.

Also Read: Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades, March Towards Vidhan Sabha; Police Use Water Cannons