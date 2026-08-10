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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAjay Devgn Replaces Anup Soni As Crime Patrol Host, Has Already Shot 15 Episodes: Report

Ajay Devgn Replaces Anup Soni As Crime Patrol Host, Has Already Shot 15 Episodes: Report

Ajay Devgn has reportedly shot 15 episodes as the new host of Crime Patrol. His continuation will depend on audience response and TRPs, while Rajesh Tailang is also set to host additional episodes.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajay Devgn reportedly hosts popular crime series Crime Patrol.
  • Devgn filmed 15 episodes; future depends on audience response.
  • Rajesh Tailang also reportedly joined as additional series host.
  • Cryptic video from Devgn preceded this significant announcement.

Ajay Devgn is reportedly set to take on hosting duties for the popular crime series Crime Patrol, marking a new association with the long-running franchise. According to a source cited by IANS, the Bollywood actor has already filmed 15 episodes. Whether Devgn continues for the remaining episodes will depend on audience response and television ratings, the source said. Actor Rajesh Tailang has also reportedly joined the upcoming season as another host, although his episode count has not yet been finalised. Devgn’s reported involvement comes after he shared a cryptic social media video hinting at a revelation that had left him “stunned”, without mentioning Crime Patrol directly.

Ajay Devgn Shoots 15 Crime Patrol Episodes

According to a source close to the development, Devgn has already completed filming for 15 episodes of Crime Patrol. However, his involvement beyond those episodes is not confirmed yet. The source told IANS, “Ajay Devgn has currently shot for 15 episodes. Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers.”

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This means the actor’s long-term stint on the show could be determined by how viewers respond to his presentation and the ratings generated by his episodes. Rajesh Tailang has also reportedly been brought on board to host additional episodes. The exact number of episodes assigned to him is yet to be decided and could depend on the performance of Devgn’s episodes.

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Ajay Devgn’s Cryptic Video Fuels Speculation

The development comes shortly after Devgn posted an intriguing video on social media on Sunday. While the actor did not mention Crime Patrol, his words prompted speculation about what he was preparing to announce. In the video, Devgn said, “Sometimes, there are things that bother us from the inside. And today, there is a truth before us that I am stunned by. I will bring it to you soon.”

The video did not explicitly reveal his connection with the crime series, leaving viewers to speculate about the announcement.

From Anup Soni To Ajay Devgn

Devgn’s reported association with Crime Patrol would bring a new face to a programme that has been strongly identified with Anup Soni for years. Soni became closely associated with the show through his long stint as its presenter and helped shape its familiar storytelling style.

Devgn, meanwhile, has frequently played police and law-enforcement characters in films, including Gangaajal, Singham and Drishyam. His reported entry could therefore give the crime format a different presentation style and a major Bollywood presence. For now, the focus remains on the initial 15 episodes and the audience response that will determine whether Devgn continues as host for the rest of the series.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What role is Ajay Devgn reportedly taking on?

Ajay Devgn is reportedly set to host the popular crime series Crime Patrol. This marks a new association for the Bollywood actor with the long-running franchise.

How many episodes of Crime Patrol has Ajay Devgn filmed so far?

Ajay Devgn has already filmed 15 episodes for Crime Patrol. His involvement beyond these initial episodes is yet to be determined.

Will Ajay Devgn continue hosting Crime Patrol for the entire season?

Devgn's continuation for the remaining episodes will depend on audience response and television ratings. His long-term stint on the show is not yet confirmed.

Has anyone else joined Crime Patrol as a host for the upcoming season?

Yes, actor Rajesh Tailang has also reportedly joined the upcoming season as another host. His exact episode count has not yet been finalised.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Crime Patrol Anup Soni Rajesh Tailang Ajay Devgn Crime Patrol Crime Patrol Host Crime Patrol New Season
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