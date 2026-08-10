‘Use Of Force Against Students In Jharkhand Wrong’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Soren Govt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi also questioned Delhi force, demanded Amit Shah's answers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the use of force against protesting students in Jharkhand, saying they have the right to protest peacefully and that their concerns should be resolved through dialogue. His remarks came as JPSC-JSSC aspirants continued their protest in Ranchi, where police used lathi-charge, water cannons and tear gas during their march towards the Assembly.

Gandhi urged the Jharkhand government to listen to the students and resolve their problems immediately, even as student leader Devendra Nath Mahto said protesters would now seek to speak directly with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

‘Students Have Right To Protest’

“Use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong,” Gandhi said in a post, adding that students have the right to peaceful protest and that a solution can only emerge through dialogue.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "My message to the students of Jharkhand is clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students, regardless of where it occurs. We condemn it; we are against it; we do not endorse or support it. We… pic.twitter.com/tOHky4Cyps — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

He urged the Jharkhand government to hear the students’ concerns and resolve every issue immediately.

The remarks are significant as Jharkhand is governed by an alliance of the Congress, JMM, Left parties and RJD.

Meanwhile, Gandhi also raised questions over the use of force against young protesters in Delhi and demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At a press conference on Monday evening, Gandhi said the key question was whether Shah had ordered action against young protesters.

He said Shah should first clarify whether he had ordered the lathi-charge, after which further discussion could take place.

Gandhi also questioned the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah from Parliament for 15 days, saying neither had the courage to come to the House.

Also Read: No More Talks With Delegation, Will Speak Directly To CM: Devendra Mahto Warns

Mahto: ‘Directly To The CM’

Addressing students during the ‘Siege of the Assembly’ march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto said the movement would continue until their demands were accepted.

He accused the Soren government of suppressing the students’ voices through water cannons and tear gas, and warned that continued inaction could put the Chief Minister’s position in jeopardy.

Mahto said students had already held three rounds of talks with the government but had not received a satisfactory resolution.

Also Read: Jharkhand CID Arrests Former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte Amid Student Protests