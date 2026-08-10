‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Yuva Shakti’ To Be Key Themes Of 80th Independence Day

India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 will put a special focus on ‘Yuva Shakti’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from the ramparts of the historic fort. For the first time, the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung from the Red Fort as part of celebrations marking 150 years of the song. Youth participation will be given special emphasis, with young achievers and 19 international Olympiad medal winners among those being honoured.

‘Yuva Shakti’ In Focus

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the contribution of youth, or ‘Yuva Shakti’, would be celebrated during this year’s Independence Day programme.

The celebrations will also showcase India’s progress in nuclear technology, space and technology. Special guests, including women entrepreneurs, farmers, artisans and young achievers, will be honoured during the event.

Nineteen students who have won medals at international Olympiads will also be felicitated.

The two themes for the August 15 celebrations at the Red Fort are ‘Yuva Shakti’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

‘Vande Mataram’ At Red Fort

For the first time, the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The occasion will also mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also said that the Leader of the Opposition has been invited to the ceremony. Under the Order of Precedence, the Leader of the Opposition will be seated after the Cabinet ministers.

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Free Metro, Visitor Facilities

Metro services will be available free of charge for invited guests from 4 am on August 15.

Several facilities will also be provided at the venue, including volunteers, wheelchairs, cloakrooms, drinking water, toilets and raincoats.

The government has planned the celebrations with a particular emphasis on youth participation, while highlighting India’s achievements in nuclear technology, space and technology.

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