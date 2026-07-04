Kriti Sanon Drops Big Hint About Kabir Bahia: 'Part Of The Foursome'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon discussed her special annual birthday holiday ritual.

Kabir Bahia is part of Kriti's close holiday foursome.

Her comments fuelled speculation regarding her Kabir relationship.

Kriti Sanon has once again sparked buzz around her personal life after opening up about her holiday rituals and inner circle. The actor, who has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Kabir Bahia, recently shared details that have caught the attention of fans. While Kriti has largely remained private about her personal life, her latest remarks offered a rare glimpse into her close-knit bond with family and close companions. Her candid statements have further fuelled curiosity surrounding her equation with Kabir.

Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Her Holiday Ritual

In an interview with Times Now, Kriti Sanon spoke about her annual holiday tradition and revealed that her birthday trips have now become a special ritual. The actor shared that these vacations are not random plans anymore but have turned into a fixed annual tradition with the same close group. According to Kriti, this routine has continued consistently over the years and holds a special place in her life.

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The ‘Foursome’ Includes Kabir Bahia

During the conversation, Kriti confirmed that Kabir Bahia, her sister Nupur Sanon and Nupur’s husband Stebin Ben are all part of this close group. Speaking about their dynamic, Kriti said they form a tight-knit “foursome” and often spend quality time together during vacations. “They always end up coming for my birthday,” she said. Kriti further added that even before marriage, Stebin Ben was a regular part of these trips every July.

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Fans React To Kriti’s Candid Remark

Kriti’s statement has quickly grabbed attention online, especially because it indirectly acknowledged Kabir Bahia’s presence in her personal circle. Although the actor did not explicitly comment on dating rumours, fans believe her remarks offer a strong hint about Kabir’s importance in her life. Her comments have since sparked discussions across social media, with many speculating about the nature of their relationship. For now, Kriti continues to keep things subtle, but her latest revelation has certainly added fresh momentum to the ongoing buzz around her personal life.