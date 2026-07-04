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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWhite House Takes A Jibe At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding With Viral Donald Trump Post

White House Takes A Jibe At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding With Viral Donald Trump Post

Donald Trump sparked fresh social media buzz after the White House shared a parody post following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swift-Kelce wedding prompted White House AI image parody.
  • The AI image replaced wedding message with 'Trump president'.
  • This continues their public feud, sparked by Swift's endorsement.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding at New York's Madison Square Garden quickly became one of the biggest celebrity events of the year. As fans celebrated the couple's marriage and awaited their first official wedding photographs, an unexpected social media post from the White House shifted part of the online conversation. The AI-generated image, shared shortly after the couple's wedding announcement appeared outside the venue, reignited the long-running public friction between US President Donald Trump and the global pop star.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Photos Go Viral, Fans Question If They're Real Or AI

White House Shares Parody After Wedding Announcement

Moments after the giant digital screens outside Madison Square Garden displayed the message "JUST T&T MARRIED" to celebrate the newlyweds, the White House posted an AI-generated image that mirrored the announcement.

Accompanied by the caption "It's happened," the image replaced the wedding message with "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT" across glowing pink billboards, echoing the style of the original display. The post rapidly gained attention across social media, with users widely sharing and discussing the parody.

Latest In A String Of Posts Referencing Taylor Swift

The viral image follows another White House post shared earlier in the week that many viewed as another playful dig at the singer.

That graphic featured Donald Trump alongside former US Presidents including Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, as well as iconic moments from American history such as the Moon landing. Designed with colours and styling reminiscent of Taylor Swift's hugely successful Eras Tour artwork, it carried the title "America's Eras Tour."

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding at Madison Square Garden: Celebrity Guests Revealed

Donald Trump And Taylor Swift's Public Feud Stretches Back Years

The latest exchange adds another chapter to the long-running public disagreement between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.

Their relationship became increasingly strained during the 2024 US presidential election after Swift publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Trump later responded by posting, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

The remark followed Swift's endorsement and has remained one of the most widely discussed moments in their ongoing public rivalry.

Despite their differences, Trump reportedly wished the couple well following their engagement, describing Travis Kelce as "a great guy" and Taylor Swift as "a terrific person."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the White House post after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding announcement?

The White House posted an AI-generated image replacing the wedding announcement with 'TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT'. This parody quickly gained attention and reignited public friction.

What sparked the long-running public friction between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift?

Their relationship became strained during the 2024 US presidential election after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris. Trump then responded by publicly stating, 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!'.

How did the White House previously reference Taylor Swift before the wedding parody?

Earlier in the week, the White House shared an 'America's Eras Tour' graphic featuring Donald Trump and other presidents. Its styling was reminiscent of Swift's hugely successful Eras Tour artwork.

Did Donald Trump comment on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship?

Despite their differences, Trump reportedly wished the couple well following their engagement. He described Travis Kelce as 'a great guy' and Taylor Swift as 'a terrific person'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Taylor Swift Donald Trump ENtertainment News Travis Kelce Donald Trump. Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding
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