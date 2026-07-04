Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swift-Kelce wedding prompted White House AI image parody.

The AI image replaced wedding message with 'Trump president'.

This continues their public feud, sparked by Swift's endorsement.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding at New York's Madison Square Garden quickly became one of the biggest celebrity events of the year. As fans celebrated the couple's marriage and awaited their first official wedding photographs, an unexpected social media post from the White House shifted part of the online conversation. The AI-generated image, shared shortly after the couple's wedding announcement appeared outside the venue, reignited the long-running public friction between US President Donald Trump and the global pop star.

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White House Shares Parody After Wedding Announcement

Moments after the giant digital screens outside Madison Square Garden displayed the message "JUST T&T MARRIED" to celebrate the newlyweds, the White House posted an AI-generated image that mirrored the announcement.

Accompanied by the caption "It's happened," the image replaced the wedding message with "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT" across glowing pink billboards, echoing the style of the original display. The post rapidly gained attention across social media, with users widely sharing and discussing the parody.

Latest In A String Of Posts Referencing Taylor Swift

The viral image follows another White House post shared earlier in the week that many viewed as another playful dig at the singer.

That graphic featured Donald Trump alongside former US Presidents including Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, as well as iconic moments from American history such as the Moon landing. Designed with colours and styling reminiscent of Taylor Swift's hugely successful Eras Tour artwork, it carried the title "America's Eras Tour."

It’s been a long time coming… pic.twitter.com/lWDDQ1yjTZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 3, 2026

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Donald Trump And Taylor Swift's Public Feud Stretches Back Years

The latest exchange adds another chapter to the long-running public disagreement between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.

Their relationship became increasingly strained during the 2024 US presidential election after Swift publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Trump later responded by posting, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

The remark followed Swift's endorsement and has remained one of the most widely discussed moments in their ongoing public rivalry.

Despite their differences, Trump reportedly wished the couple well following their engagement, describing Travis Kelce as "a great guy" and Taylor Swift as "a terrific person."