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English NewsNewsIndia Condemns Defacement Of Embassy In Slovenia, Seeks Action Against Perpetrators

India Condemns Defacement Of Embassy In Slovenia, Seeks Action Against Perpetrators

India condemned the defacement of its embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and urged Slovenian authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Edited By: Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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  • Suspected anti-India elements defaced embassy, MEA warned hateful propaganda.

India on Monday condemned the defacement of the premises of its embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, allegedly by anti-India elements. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities in both New Delhi and Ljubljana and sought accountability for those behind the incident. The MEA said diplomatic premises are protected under the Vienna Convention and called for them to be safeguarded.

MEA Seeks Accountability

“We condemn the defacement of the premises of our Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia by anti-India elements,” the MEA said in a statement.

“We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable,” it said.

The MEA did not name those responsible for the alleged defacement in its statement.

Also Read: Supreme Court Allows TMC's Abhishek Banerjee To Travel Abroad For Eye Treatment

Warning Over ‘Hateful Propaganda’

The ministry also called upon law enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of what it described as hateful propaganda and disinformation being spread by such groups.

The statement comes after the Indian embassy premises in the Slovenian capital were defaced by anti-India elements.

It is learnt that some pro-Khalistani elements are involved in the incident.

The MEA reiterated that diplomatic premises are protected under international law and stressed the need for those responsible for the incident to be held accountable.

Also Read: 'Narendra Naam Se Nafrat Ho Gayi': Indian Boxer’s Pakistan Fight Story Leaves PM Modi In Stitches - WATCH

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Slovenia MEA Randhir Jaiswal Ljubljana
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