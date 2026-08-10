India Condemns Defacement Of Embassy In Slovenia, Seeks Action Against Perpetrators

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspected anti-India elements defaced embassy, MEA warned hateful propaganda.

India on Monday condemned the defacement of the premises of its embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, allegedly by anti-India elements. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities in both New Delhi and Ljubljana and sought accountability for those behind the incident. The MEA said diplomatic premises are protected under the Vienna Convention and called for them to be safeguarded.

MEA Seeks Accountability

“We condemn the defacement of the premises of our Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia by anti-India elements,” the MEA said in a statement.

MEA issues a statement on defacement of the premises of the Embassy of India in Ljubljana, Slovenia - "We condemn the defacement of the premises of our Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia by anti-India elements.



Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must… pic.twitter.com/z40AjoIlCR — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

“We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable,” it said.

The MEA did not name those responsible for the alleged defacement in its statement.

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Warning Over ‘Hateful Propaganda’

The ministry also called upon law enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of what it described as hateful propaganda and disinformation being spread by such groups.

The statement comes after the Indian embassy premises in the Slovenian capital were defaced by anti-India elements.

It is learnt that some pro-Khalistani elements are involved in the incident.

The MEA reiterated that diplomatic premises are protected under international law and stressed the need for those responsible for the incident to be held accountable.

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