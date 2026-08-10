Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fan attempted to approach Pawan Singh, security pushed him.

Pawan Singh then called fan back, clicked photo.

Pawan Singh's gesture widely praised on social media.

Wherever Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh goes, huge crowds gather to see him. Fans are often seen crossing all limits for him. A similar scene was witnessed recently at an event in Uttar Pradesh, when a fan climbed onto the stage to approach Pawan Singh, but was promptly thrown off the stage by security. Pawan's subsequent actions won hearts on social media.

Security Forces Pushed Pawan Singh's Fan Off The Stage

A video is rapidly going viral on social media, purportedly from an event in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh. After watching the video, it is believed that it was a political event. In the viral video, a young man can be seen attempting to climb onto the stage and succeeding. However, police officers and other people present there push him down.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, a programme featuring popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh took an unexpected turn when one of his enthusiastic fans climbed onto the stage.



The bouncers, police personnel and some leaders present on the stage reportedly grabbed the fan… pic.twitter.com/z5mnzX7NXr — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 10, 2026

Pawan Called The Fan Back And Also Got A Photo Clicked

As soon as the young man is thrown off the stage, Pawan Singh calls the fan back onto the stage and asks the security team to let him in. The young man immediately reaches the stage and touches the actor's feet. Pawan Singh then gets a photo clicked with his fan. He even asks someone from the stage to take a photo with him. Pawan Singh's fans are praising this gesture on social media.

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Pawan Singh's Work Front

Pawan Singh is currently seen alongside Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Nirahua, and Tej Pratap Yadav in a show called "Bhojpuri Bawal." It began airing on August 2nd. Regarding Pawan Singh's next film, there is no official update yet. However, he is currently working as a singer. He sang a song and also made a cameo appearance in the Telugu film "Dakait: A Love Story."

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