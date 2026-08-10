A fan climbed onto the stage to approach Pawan Singh at an event in Uttar Pradesh but was pushed off by security. Pawan Singh then called the fan back onto the stage to take a photo.
Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo | WATCH
Pawan Singh won praise online after calling back a fan who was pushed off the stage at an event in Basti, Uttar Pradesh. The Bhojpuri star invited him back, allowed him to touch his feet, and posed for a photograph.
- Fan attempted to approach Pawan Singh, security pushed him.
- Pawan Singh then called fan back, clicked photo.
- Pawan Singh's gesture widely praised on social media.
Wherever Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh goes, huge crowds gather to see him. Fans are often seen crossing all limits for him. A similar scene was witnessed recently at an event in Uttar Pradesh, when a fan climbed onto the stage to approach Pawan Singh, but was promptly thrown off the stage by security. Pawan's subsequent actions won hearts on social media.
Security Forces Pushed Pawan Singh's Fan Off The Stage
A video is rapidly going viral on social media, purportedly from an event in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh. After watching the video, it is believed that it was a political event. In the viral video, a young man can be seen attempting to climb onto the stage and succeeding. However, police officers and other people present there push him down.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, a programme featuring popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh took an unexpected turn when one of his enthusiastic fans climbed onto the stage.— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 10, 2026
The bouncers, police personnel and some leaders present on the stage reportedly grabbed the fan… pic.twitter.com/z5mnzX7NXr
Pawan Called The Fan Back And Also Got A Photo Clicked
As soon as the young man is thrown off the stage, Pawan Singh calls the fan back onto the stage and asks the security team to let him in. The young man immediately reaches the stage and touches the actor's feet. Pawan Singh then gets a photo clicked with his fan. He even asks someone from the stage to take a photo with him. Pawan Singh's fans are praising this gesture on social media.
ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala’s '1942: A Love Story' To Re-Release In 8K: Check Release Date
Pawan Singh's Work Front
Pawan Singh is currently seen alongside Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Nirahua, and Tej Pratap Yadav in a show called "Bhojpuri Bawal." It began airing on August 2nd. Regarding Pawan Singh's next film, there is no official update yet. However, he is currently working as a singer. He sang a song and also made a cameo appearance in the Telugu film "Dakait: A Love Story."
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Barefoot, Seeks Lord Ganesha’s Blessings: WATCH
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened when a fan approached Pawan Singh on stage in Uttar Pradesh?
Where did the incident involving Pawan Singh and his fan take place?
The incident occurred at an event in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh. A video of the event, believed to be political, rapidly went viral on social media.
How did Pawan Singh respond after security removed the fan from the stage?
Pawan Singh immediately called the fan back onto the stage, asked security to allow him in, and then took a photo with the fan. This gesture was praised on social media.
What is Pawan Singh currently working on?
Pawan Singh is currently seen in the show 'Bhojpuri Bawal' and is working as a singer. He also made a cameo appearance and sang a song in the Telugu film 'Dakait: A Love Story'.