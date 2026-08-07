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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped At An Event, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan And Others Clicked In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped At An Event, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan And Others Clicked In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped at an event in mumbai, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan, Kanika Mann, Mahima Chaudhry pictured at All Saints in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped at an event in mumbai, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan, Kanika Mann, Mahima Chaudhry pictured at All Saints in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Madhuri Dixit dazzled at the Jewellers for Hope event in Mumbai, appearing in a striking blue ensemble.
Madhuri Dixit dazzled at the Jewellers for Hope event in Mumbai, appearing in a striking blue ensemble.
2/6
Fardeen Khan spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual linen jacket and tinted sunglasses.
Fardeen Khan spotted in Mumbai wearing a casual linen jacket and tinted sunglasses.
3/6
Tejasswi Prakash is seen wearing a black and white strapless bodycon dress at All Saints restaurant.
Tejasswi Prakash is seen wearing a black and white strapless bodycon dress at All Saints restaurant.
4/6
Kanika Mann spotted at in Bandra wearing a grey leopard-print Adidas crop top paired with black wide-leg jeans.
Kanika Mann spotted at in Bandra wearing a grey leopard-print Adidas crop top paired with black wide-leg jeans.
5/6
Saumya Tandon in Bandra wearing a sheer white blouse paired with a dark blue floral patterned skirt.
Saumya Tandon in Bandra wearing a sheer white blouse paired with a dark blue floral patterned skirt.
6/6
Mahima Chaudhry spotted at the
Mahima Chaudhry spotted at the "All Saints" restaurant, appearing timeless and elegant.
Published at : 07 Aug 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhuri Dixit Saumya Tandon Fardeen Khan Kanika Mann Mahima Chaudhry ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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