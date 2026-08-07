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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped At An Event, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan And Others Clicked In Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped at an event in mumbai, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan, Kanika Mann, Mahima Chaudhry pictured at All Saints in Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped At An Event, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan And Others Clicked In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event; Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Also Seen In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri And Many Others Snapped Traveling In Style
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun Also Snapped
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Madhuri Dixit Snapped At An Event, Saumya Tandon, Fardeen Khan And Others Clicked In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event; Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Also Seen In Mumbai
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