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English NewsEntertainmentOTTPeddi OTT Release: Where And Where To Watch Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sports Action Drama

Peddi OTT Release: Where And Where To Watch Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sports Action Drama

Ram Charan's Peddi is all set for its OTT debut. Find out when and where the sports action drama will stream on Netflix, available languages, box office collection, and what the film is about.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Charan's Peddi premieres on Netflix July 9.
  • Available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam; Hindi coming soon.
  • Film earned ₹338.98 crore worldwide, made on ₹350 crore.
  • Story features a labourer fighting for community identity.

After completing its theatrical run, Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi is now preparing for its digital premiere. Although the film arrived in cinemas with high expectations, it couldn't deliver the record-breaking box office performance many had anticipated. Now, fans who missed it on the big screen finally have a confirmed date for its OTT release.

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Peddi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch

Peddi is all set to begin streaming on Netflix. The makers have officially confirmed that the film will premiere on the platform on 9 July.

At launch, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Viewers waiting for the Hindi version, however, will need to be a little more patient, as the makers have announced that it will arrive on Netflix at a later date.

Netflix Confirms Digital Premiere

Netflix recently announced the film's digital release by sharing its official poster on Instagram. Confirming the streaming date, the platform wrote, "Watch Peddi, out 9 July, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and Coming soon in Hindi, on Netflix."

The announcement officially confirmed both the multilingual release and the upcoming Hindi version.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

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Peddi Box Office Performance

Alongside Ram Charan, Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The cast also features Shiv Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu in pivotal roles, while the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 338.98 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

About Peddi

The story follows a daily wage labourer living in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh that has no official government identity or records. Determined to secure recognition and basic rights for his community, he turns to cricket and wrestling as powerful tools in his fight for justice and identity.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I stream the film Peddi?

Peddi is set to premiere on Netflix on July 9. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam at launch.

Will Peddi be available in Hindi on Netflix?

The Hindi version of Peddi will be released on Netflix at a later date. Makers have announced it will be

What is the story of Peddi about?

The film follows a daily wage labourer from a remote Andhra Pradesh village. He uses cricket and wrestling to fight for his community's recognition and basic rights.

Who are the main actors in Peddi?

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor star in the lead roles. The cast also features Shiv Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu in pivotal roles.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Ram Charan Netflix Ram CHaran Peddi Peddi OTT Release
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