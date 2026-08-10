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English NewsNewsRussian Cosmonauts Hold Tricolour Aboard ISS, Greet India Ahead Of 80th Independence Day

Russian Cosmonauts Hold Tricolour Aboard ISS, Greet India Ahead Of 80th Independence Day

Russian cosmonauts aboard the ISS greeted India ahead of its 80th Independence Day, holding the tricolour and celebrating decades of India-Russia space cooperation from Aryabhata to Gaganyaan.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Russian cosmonauts greeted India on its 80th Independence Day.
  • They highlighted historic India-Russia space cooperation milestones.
  • Cosmonauts affirmed enduring friendship holding the Indian flag.
Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have extended greetings to the people of India ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day, holding the Indian tricolour and highlighting the longstanding India-Russia partnership in space exploration.

In a video message, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov congratulated India and wished its people peace and prosperity, while recalling the decades of cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi.

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“Dear friends, today the Republic of India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day,” Dubrov said.

The cosmonauts also linked the occasion to the 65th anniversary of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becoming the first human to travel into space, ANI reported.

Gagarin visited India in November 1961, becoming an early symbol of the growing friendship between India and the Soviet Union. The cosmonauts recalled his remarks praising India, saying the country looked beautiful from space but was even more beautiful on Earth as the home of “true friends”.

From Aryabhata To Gaganyaan

The message highlighted key milestones in India-Russia space cooperation, which dates back to 1975, when the Soviet Union launched Aryabhata, India's first satellite.

The partnership reached another landmark in 1984 when Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to travel into space aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11.

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina said the cooperation has now entered a new phase with India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. Indian astronauts, or Gaganyatris, have undergone training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia as part of preparations for India's first crewed space mission.

‘Long Live India-Russia Friendship’

The cosmonauts also referred to a joint competition organised by Roscosmos, its office in India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to mark bilateral space cooperation. Winning entries were displayed alongside the Independence Day greetings.

Holding the Indian flag aboard the ISS, cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev concluded the message with a salute to the enduring ties between the two countries.

“Long live India-Russia friendship,” he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russian cosmonauts send greetings to India?

They sent greetings for India's 80th Independence Day, holding the Indian tricolour and highlighting the India-Russia partnership in space exploration.

What are key milestones in India-Russia space cooperation?

Cooperation began in 1975 with the launch of India's Aryabhata satellite. Another landmark was Rakesh Sharma becoming the first Indian in space in 1984 aboard a Soviet spacecraft.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day ISS Russia INDIA
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