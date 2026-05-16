EC Orders Probe After Foreign Nationals Allegedly Vote In Tamil Nadu Polls; 10 Held

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Immigration officers noticed indelible ink, prompting an investigation.

Ten individuals with foreign passports arrested at airports.

Allegations of illegal voting in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Central Crime Branch investigates forged documents and voter fraud.

The Election Commission of India has ordered an investigation into allegations that foreign nationals illegally cast votes during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, following the arrest of ten individuals at airports in Chennai and Madurai. Authorities became suspicious after immigration officials noticed indelible ink marks on the passengers’ fingers while they were preparing to board outbound flights.

Airport Checks Trigger Investigation

According to officials, airport staff first detected the ink marks during routine immigration procedures and alerted local police.

Subsequent questioning and document verification reportedly revealed that the individuals were carrying foreign passports while allegedly using forged Indian identity documents to participate in the Assembly elections held on April 23.

Police said the detained group included nationals from Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

“The indelible ink was noticed on their fingers when they tried to fly out,” a senior police official said, adding that airport personnel immediately informed law enforcement agencies after noticing the markings associated with voting.

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Central Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

The Chennai Police confirmed that nine separate criminal cases have been registered against the ten accused.

Officials stated that the suspects were detained on charges related to illegal voting and use of fraudulent identity documents.

The investigation has now been transferred to the Central Crime Branch, which is examining how the individuals allegedly secured fake Indian IDs and managed to clear voter verification procedures at polling stations.

Investigators are also probing whether a larger organised network may have facilitated the creation of forged documents and unlawful voter registrations.

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Election Rules Allow Only Indian Citizens To Vote

The Election Commission reiterated that only Indian citizens are eligible to participate in elections under Indian law.

Officials clarified that overseas electors can vote only if they remain Indian citizens and have not acquired foreign nationality.

Under Section 20A of the Representation of the People Act, Non-Resident Indians are permitted to register as voters, but they must establish identity using an original Indian passport at the polling booth.

Individuals who have surrendered Indian citizenship or obtained foreign citizenship are not legally permitted to vote in Indian elections.

Concerns Raised Over Electoral Safeguards

The incident has triggered wider concerns about election integrity, voter verification systems, and the potential misuse of identity documents.

With the Tamil Nadu elections carrying major political significance this year, the alleged fraudulent voting case has intensified scrutiny of electoral safeguards and documentation checks.

Officials said the Election Commission is expected to decide on further action once police submit a comprehensive investigation report.

The inquiry is also likely to examine whether similar irregularities may have occurred elsewhere during the election process.