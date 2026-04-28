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PM Modi Plays Football With Youth In Sikkim After Wrapping Bengal Campaign | PICS
Modi plays football: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played football with youngsters in Gangtok after wrapping up the election campaign in West Bengal, calling it an "energising session".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined a group of youngsters for a football session in Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
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