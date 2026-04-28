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HomePhoto GalleryElectionPM Modi Plays Football With Youth In Sikkim After Wrapping Bengal Campaign | PICS

PM Modi Plays Football With Youth In Sikkim After Wrapping Bengal Campaign | PICS

Modi plays football: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played football with youngsters in Gangtok after wrapping up the election campaign in West Bengal, calling it an "energising session".

By : Ayesha Fatima  | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Modi plays football: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played football with youngsters in Gangtok after wrapping up the election campaign in West Bengal, calling it an

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined a group of youngsters for a football session in Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi played football with youngsters in Gangtok on Tuesday, a day after wrapping up his West Bengal election campaign. Image: X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi played football with youngsters in Gangtok on Tuesday, a day after wrapping up his West Bengal election campaign. Image: X/@narendramodi
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Dressed in football gear, he described the session as “energising” and enjoyed interacting with local youth on a “lovely Gangtok morning”. Image: X/@narendramodi
Dressed in football gear, he described the session as “energising” and enjoyed interacting with local youth on a “lovely Gangtok morning”. Image: X/@narendramodi
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner

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