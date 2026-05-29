AAP Sweeps Punjab Local Body Polls; Congress, SAD & BJP Trail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aam Aadmi Party dominates Punjab local body elections.

AAP leads rivals significantly in declared wards.

Party secures major boost before Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeps Punjab's local body elections, emerging as the dominant force across urban local bodies and securing a major political boost ahead of next year's Assembly polls. With counting underway, the ruling party maintains a comfortable lead over its rivals, reinforcing its position in a state that remains central to its political ambitions. The results are being closely watched as a key electoral test ahead of the Assembly elections due next year.

Latest Tally

According to the latest figures, results have been declared for 1,735 of Punjab's 1,977 wards. AAP leads the pack with 850 wards, followed by Congress with 342. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has secured 165 wards, while the BJP stands at 131. The BSP has won six wards, with independents and other candidates accounting for 241.

Also Read: CBSE Delays Re-Evaluation Portal, To Open From June 1

Sanjay Singh Targets BJP

Reacting to the results, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh took a swipe at the BJP, referring to it as the "ED Party". He claimed that despite allegedly engineering defections of seven MPs, the BJP had failed to make electoral gains in Punjab's ballot-paper-based civic polls.

In a social media post, Singh cited figures from declared local bodies and wrote: "Results declared-48. AAP-34, Congress-3, Akali Dal-6, ED Party-0."

पंजाब में बैलट पेपर से हुए निकाय चुनाव में “ED पार्टी” 0 सीटों के साथ सबसे आगे।

नतीजे आये-48

AAP-34

Cong-3

Akali Dal-6

ED Party-0

7 सासंद को तोड़ने के बाद पंजाब में “ED पार्टी” की ज़बरदस्त लहर। pic.twitter.com/PhmNQV2MfL — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 29, 2026

Polling Across 102 Local Bodies

Voting was held on May 26 for 102 urban local bodies, including eight municipal corporations-Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot-along with 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

The election recorded a voter turnout of 63.94 per cent.

More Than 7,500 Candidates In Fray

A total of 7,554 candidates contested the elections, which are widely being viewed as a political barometer ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Of these, 80 candidates were elected unopposed.

The contest is significant for all major parties-AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD-as they seek to strengthen their position before the next Assembly battle.

Tight Security For Counting

Counting began at 8 am on Friday under stringent security arrangements. Officials said two micro-observers were deployed at each counting centre and worked under the direct supervision of district-level observers.

Entry into counting halls was restricted to authorised personnel. The elections were preceded by opposition allegations that the ruling AAP government misused official machinery during the campaign, charges that the party has denied.

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court