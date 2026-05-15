Investigators allege that a paper leak racket was in place to artificially inflate scores of selected candidates, potentially allowing them to gain admission to medical colleges.
9 In Physics, 15 In Chemistry: Probe Reveals Student With Poor Scores Could Have Cracked NEET
The NEET paper leak probe revealed that a student who scored only 9 marks in Physics, 15 in Chemistry and 20 in Biology in his Class 12 theory exams could have secured admission through the leaked paper.
- Student with low marks allegedly poised for medical college admission.
- Weak academic record contrasts sharply with projected NEET score.
- Investigators suspect organized network provided leaked exam papers.
- CBI probes Jaipur family linked to paper leak arrests.
The ongoing investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak has uncovered what investigators describe as one of the most startling examples of alleged examination fraud yet.
A NEET aspirant who passed his Class 12 board examinations in second division with the help of grace marks could allegedly have secured admission to a government medical college if the paper leak racket had not been exposed and the examination cancelled.
The student, identified as Rishi Biwal, scored just nine marks in Physics, 15 in Chemistry and 20 in Biology in the theory examinations, each conducted for 56 marks, according to his marksheet accessed by ABP News.
Investigators believe that despite his weak academic performance in school examinations, Rishi could have scored more than 600 marks in NEET through the leaked paper, a score considered high enough to secure a seat in a government medical college.
Marks Sheet Becomes Key Focus of Investigation
The sharp contrast between the student’s Class 12 results and his alleged projected NEET performance has become a major talking point in the nationwide paper leak investigation.
Officials probing the case suspect the leak network was designed to artificially inflate scores of selected candidates by providing access to the examination paper in advance.
Rishi is reportedly the student for whom the Biwal family from Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur had allegedly purchased the leaked NEET question paper.
The revelations have intensified concerns over how deeply organised cheating networks may have penetrated India’s highly competitive medical entrance system.
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CBI Visits Jaipur Family at Centre of Scam
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited the residence of the arrested accused in Jamwaramgarh on Thursday as part of the ongoing probe.
Police officials said investigators questioned family members of accused Mangilal Biwal and Dinesh Biwal and remained at the house for nearly three hours while recording statements.
Another accused, Vikas Biwal, is also from the same family, police said.
The CBI arrested five people on Wednesday in connection with the paper leak case.
Those arrested include Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, along with Yash Yadav from Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik.
Over 150 Detained as Probe Widens
The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which initially investigated the case, had detained more than 150 people, including candidates and their family members.
Following mounting outrage over the alleged leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3.
Soon after the cancellation, the Centre ordered a CBI inquiry, and the agency formally took over the investigation on Tuesday.
The scandal has sparked widespread anger among students and parents across the country, many of whom questioned the fairness and credibility of the examination process.
ALSO READ | NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date
NEET Re-Exam Announced, CBT Mode From Next Year
On Thursday evening, the NTA announced that the NEET UG re-examination would now be conducted on June 21.
The decision followed a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to assess preparations for holding the examination afresh.
Addressing reporters, Pradhan assured strict action against all individuals found guilty in the paper leak case.
He also announced a major structural reform, stating that from next year NEET UG would shift entirely to Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, eliminating the use of OMR sheets.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main allegation in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case?
Who is Rishi Biwal and why is he significant in the investigation?
Rishi Biwal is a NEET aspirant whose low Class 12 marks contrast sharply with his alleged projected NEET score through the leaked paper, making his marksheet a key focus.
Which agency is currently investigating the NEET UG 2026 paper leak?
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation from the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) following mounting outrage.
What action has been taken regarding the NEET UG 2026 examination?
The NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled due to the alleged paper leak, and a re-examination is scheduled for June 21.