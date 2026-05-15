9 In Physics, 15 In Chemistry: Probe Reveals Student With Poor Scores Could Have Cracked NEET

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student with low marks allegedly poised for medical college admission.

Weak academic record contrasts sharply with projected NEET score.

Investigators suspect organized network provided leaked exam papers.

CBI probes Jaipur family linked to paper leak arrests.

The ongoing investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak has uncovered what investigators describe as one of the most startling examples of alleged examination fraud yet.

A NEET aspirant who passed his Class 12 board examinations in second division with the help of grace marks could allegedly have secured admission to a government medical college if the paper leak racket had not been exposed and the examination cancelled.

The student, identified as Rishi Biwal, scored just nine marks in Physics, 15 in Chemistry and 20 in Biology in the theory examinations, each conducted for 56 marks, according to his marksheet accessed by ABP News.

Investigators believe that despite his weak academic performance in school examinations, Rishi could have scored more than 600 marks in NEET through the leaked paper, a score considered high enough to secure a seat in a government medical college.

Marks Sheet Becomes Key Focus of Investigation

The sharp contrast between the student’s Class 12 results and his alleged projected NEET performance has become a major talking point in the nationwide paper leak investigation.

Officials probing the case suspect the leak network was designed to artificially inflate scores of selected candidates by providing access to the examination paper in advance.

Rishi is reportedly the student for whom the Biwal family from Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur had allegedly purchased the leaked NEET question paper.

The revelations have intensified concerns over how deeply organised cheating networks may have penetrated India’s highly competitive medical entrance system.

ALSO READ | NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Changes? 10 Key Announcements By Dharmendra Pradhan

CBI Visits Jaipur Family at Centre of Scam

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited the residence of the arrested accused in Jamwaramgarh on Thursday as part of the ongoing probe.

Police officials said investigators questioned family members of accused Mangilal Biwal and Dinesh Biwal and remained at the house for nearly three hours while recording statements.

Another accused, Vikas Biwal, is also from the same family, police said.

The CBI arrested five people on Wednesday in connection with the paper leak case.

Those arrested include Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, along with Yash Yadav from Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik.

Over 150 Detained as Probe Widens

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which initially investigated the case, had detained more than 150 people, including candidates and their family members.

Following mounting outrage over the alleged leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

Soon after the cancellation, the Centre ordered a CBI inquiry, and the agency formally took over the investigation on Tuesday.

The scandal has sparked widespread anger among students and parents across the country, many of whom questioned the fairness and credibility of the examination process.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date

NEET Re-Exam Announced, CBT Mode From Next Year

On Thursday evening, the NTA announced that the NEET UG re-examination would now be conducted on June 21.

The decision followed a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to assess preparations for holding the examination afresh.

Addressing reporters, Pradhan assured strict action against all individuals found guilty in the paper leak case.

He also announced a major structural reform, stating that from next year NEET UG would shift entirely to Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, eliminating the use of OMR sheets.

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